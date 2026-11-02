Kenya: Sifuna Announces Two-Week U.S. Tour to Engage Kenyans in Diaspora

Nairobi — Linda Mwananchi presidential aspirant Edwin Sifuna is set to embark on a two-week tour of the United States to engage Kenyans living in the diaspora on leadership, economic transformation and the country's future.

The tour is scheduled to run from November 20 to December 4, with the Nairobi Senator expected to visit several cities and regions across the US.

According to the itinerary, Sifuna will begin his engagements in Allentown, Pennsylvania, before proceeding to the Washington DC metropolitan area.

He is also scheduled to visit Dallas and Houston in Texas, as well as Seattle and California during the final leg of the tour.

The engagements are expected to provide an opportunity for Sifuna to discuss his views on leadership, economic transformation and Kenya's future with citizens living abroad.

The tour comes as political activity gathers momentum ahead of the 2027 General Election, with political leaders and aspirants engaging supporters and seeking to communicate their agendas to different constituencies.

Sifuna's planned meetings will take his message to Kenyans across several parts of the United States, where the diaspora community remains an important constituency in national conversations on governance and development.