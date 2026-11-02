South Africa: What Happens After the Vote? Councils, Coalitions and (Maybe) Controversies

When voting in the 4 November local government election is completed, if the pollsters have been proven correct, coalitions will dominate across South Africa's 257 councils, including most of the eight metros. Here's what happens once the voting ends and the stations close.

What happens after 9pm on Wednesday?

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) starts the count at each voting station when it closes. Then each voting station's result slips are forwarded to the IEC results system, where they are checked, audited, and finalised before the results are released publicly. Running in parallel is the process of resolving objections, if any.

Results, election declaration and more...

The first results start coming in within a few hours of the voting stations closing. As results are updated on the giant electronic boards in the provincial and national IEC results centres, or the IEC online dashboard, election trends emerge. Once all results are in, the IEC calculates seats and later also gazettes the councillor lists for each municipality.

However, for the elections to be official, they need to be declared. The IEC has seven days for this under the Electoral Commission Act.

This time, the IEC's job is more pressurised because the EFF, MK Party, ActionSA and the Good party provided only one name for the proportional representatives lists. Section 17 of the Municipal Structures Act enables this, but it means the IEC must "immediately" contact these political parties to supply additional names in...