Cote d'Ivoire: Côte d'Ivoire Exits Fatf Grey List After Financial Reforms

Côte d'Ivoire has been removed from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list after completing reforms to strengthen controls against money laundering and terrorist financing. The decision was announced on October 30, 2026, following the organization's plenary meeting in Paris. It ends 2 years of increased monitoring for West Africa's largest economy in the CFA franc zone and could support its access to international financing, banking services and foreign investment.

Côte d'Ivoire was placed on the grey list on October 25, 2024, after the FATF identified weaknesses in its framework for detecting and preventing illicit financial transactions. The country agreed to an action plan covering financial supervision, investigations, information sharing and enforcement. On June 19, 2026, the FATF determined that Côte d'Ivoire had substantially completed the required measures, allowing an on-site assessment to verify that the reforms were being implemented and could be maintained.

The reforms included stronger supervision of banks and other financial institutions, improved access to information on company ownership and increased cooperation with foreign authorities investigating financial crimes. Côte d'Ivoire also strengthened the use of financial intelligence by law enforcement agencies and increased investigations and prosecutions involving money laundering and terrorist financing. The FATF confirmed that the country had completed its action plan and met the conditions for removal from increased monitoring.

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The decision could benefit banks, businesses and investors operating in Côte d'Ivoire by improving the country's standing with international financial institutions. Grey-list status can lead foreign banks and financial partners to apply more scrutiny to transactions, potentially increasing processing times and compliance costs. Removal may help ease some of these pressures, although financial institutions will continue to carry out checks based on their assessment of risk. The decision does not guarantee lower borrowing costs or increased capital inflows.

Côte d'Ivoire was removed alongside Bulgaria, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Monaco, which also completed their action plans. The country will continue working with the Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) to maintain its reforms. The FATF said the countries must sustain improvements in their financial controls after leaving the grey list. Côte d'Ivoire's next challenge will be maintaining enforcement standards while supporting growth in banking, investment and cross-border financial transactions.

Key Takeaways

Côte d'Ivoire's removal from the FATF grey list could improve its position as a financial and investment hub in Francophone West Africa. The country is a member of the 8-nation West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU), which shares the CFA franc, a central bank and the regional BRVM stock exchange based in Abidjan. Its financial system plays a role in regional banking, government debt issuance, capital markets and trade financing. Removal from increased monitoring may reduce concerns among international banks, investors and financial institutions that assess country risk before entering transactions. However, grey-list status does not automatically require financial institutions to stop dealing with affected countries, and removal does not eliminate anti-money-laundering obligations. Banks must continue verifying customers, monitoring transactions and reporting suspicious activity. For businesses, the decision could support relationships with foreign lenders and payment providers, particularly those involved in international transfers, trade finance and investment transactions. It could also improve perceptions of Ivorian financial assets among investors evaluating sovereign bonds, corporate securities and businesses listed on the BRVM. The impact on borrowing costs will depend on other factors, including interest rates, government finances, economic growth and investor demand. Côte d'Ivoire's removal also shows the importance of maintaining regulatory reforms beyond the assessment period. The country will continue working with GIABA to strengthen financial supervision, beneficial ownership transparency and investigations into illicit financial flows. For investors, the development provides another factor to consider when assessing the country's financial environment, but it does not remove currency, market, credit or operational risks. The test will be whether the reforms continue to improve financial transparency, reduce transaction barriers and support access to international capital over time.