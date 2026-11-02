Uganda: EACOP Hands Over New Sanitation Facilities, Sports Equipment to Kyotera Community

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Ltd., the company spearheading the development of Uganda's crude oil export pipeline, has handed over new sanitation facilities and sports equipment to the Kabonera community in Kyotera District as part of efforts to improve public health, hygiene and youth development.

The facilities are expected to benefit residents of Kabonera, Nabigasa, Kabugimbi, Lukoma and Kakoma villages, as well as schools within the surrounding communities.

The sanitation infrastructure includes a four-stance drainable pit latrine block with separate facilities for male and female users. It is equipped with adequate ventilation, lighting and privacy, alongside a rainwater harvesting tank and landscaped surroundings.

The facilities are intended to promote better hygiene, improve public health and provide a safer and more suitable environment for young people, schoolchildren and other community members using the playground.

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During the same ceremony, EACOP also handed over sports equipment to support football, netball and volleyball activities in the area.

The equipment includes standard football goalposts with nets, netball and volleyball poles, volleyball nets, sports jerseys, referee uniforms complete with whistles, cards and other accessories, as well as footballs, volleyballs and netballs.

According to EACOP, the sports equipment is intended to encourage participation in organised sporting activities, promote teamwork and discipline, and create opportunities for young people from neighbouring villages and schools to interact and develop their sporting talents.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, EACOP's Social Economic Investment Manager, Matred Murungi, said the initiative was part of the company's Social Economic Investment (SEI) programme under the Community Health and Safety pillar.

"EACOP is committed to responding to community-identified needs through practical interventions that contribute to local well-being. This aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those relating to good health and well-being (SDG 3), gender equality (SDG 5), clean water and sanitation (SDG 6), and inclusive communities (SDG 10).

"By combining sanitation infrastructure with sports equipment, the initiative addresses both community health and recreational needs while supporting a more inclusive environment for girls and boys," Murungi said.

The sanitation facilities and sports equipment were officially handed over during a ceremony held in Kabonera Village, Kyotera District, attended by local leaders, including Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Apollo Mugume, area Members of Parliament and community representatives.

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In his remarks, RDC Mugume commended EACOP for the initiative, saying it would contribute to nurturing young talent, promoting physical fitness and strengthening community unity.

"This initiative marks significant progress in nurturing young talent, promoting fitness, and serving as a hub for unity and community engagement. I commend EACOP for being a true corporate citizen, transforming lives through this and other impactful projects," Mugume said.

EACOP reaffirmed its commitment to supporting meaningful community investments that respond to local priorities and contribute to the well-being of communities along the pipeline project corridor.