Kenya: Sakaja Joins ODM, Announces 2027 Nairobi Governorship Bid On Party Ticket

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has officially joined the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), declaring that he will seek re-election on the party's ticket in the 2027 General Election.

Sakaja's move marks a significant political realignment ahead of the 2027 polls, following months of speculation over his possible departure from the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The governor has also reaffirmed his support for President William Ruto's broad-based government, signalling his intention to remain aligned with the political arrangement bringing together leaders from UDA and ODM.

His decision follows growing calls from ODM leaders and supporters for him to join the party if he hopes to secure its backing in the contest for Nairobi's gubernatorial seat.

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Sakaja's decision to join ODM comes amid the party's working relationship with President Ruto's administration under the broad-based government arrangement.

The governor has previously expressed support for Ruto, arguing that he intends to work with a political formation that backs the President.

His position places him among leaders supporting continued cooperation between ODM and UDA despite the political differences that have traditionally separated the two parties.

The broad-based government arrangement has also reshaped political alliances ahead of the August 2027 General Election, with leaders from the two formations increasingly engaging on matters of governance and political cooperation.

Sakaja's decision to seek re-election on the ODM ticket sets the stage for a potentially competitive contest within the party as it prepares for the next General Election.

ODM leaders had previously indicated that aspirants seeking elective positions under the party would have to participate in its nomination process rather than expect automatic tickets.

Nairobi ODM chairman and Makadara MP George Aladwa had maintained that all aspirants, including politicians defecting from other parties, would be subjected to party nominations.

Some ODM delegates had also backed Aladwa for the Nairobi governorship, opposing attempts to have Sakaja handed the party's ticket without competitive nominations. The Star+1

Sakaja was elected Nairobi Governor in August 2022 on a UDA ticket, defeating Jubilee's Polycarp Igathe.

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His latest political move signals a shift in party allegiance as he prepares to defend his seat in 2027.

The governor's political realignment follows earlier indications that he was considering joining ODM after consultations with party officials, legislators and supporters.