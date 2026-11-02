Kenya: KNCHR Raises Alarm Over Attacks On Journalists As Kenya Records 92 Press Freedom Violations

Nairobi — The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has raised concern over attacks on journalists, warning that violence and intimidation against media practitioners threaten the public's right to information and undermine democratic accountability.

The commission said Kenya recorded 92 verified press freedom violations in 2025, with physical assaults accounting for 67 per cent of the cases.

The figures, published in the Media Council of Kenya's State of Media Freedom in Kenya 2026 report, point to continued risks facing journalists in the course of their work.

In a statement issued on Monday, KNCHR said attacks on journalists seeking to establish the truth undermine freedom of expression and limit the public's ability to access information.

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"When journalists are attacked for seeking the truth, the public's right to information is threatened," the commission said.

It called for prompt, impartial and effective investigations into crimes committed against journalists, urging authorities to ensure those responsible are held accountable.

The human rights commission also called for action against individuals who plan, facilitate or mastermind attacks on media practitioners, saying accountability should extend beyond those who physically carry out the assaults.

KNCHR further urged the government and relevant institutions to protect journalists against physical, digital and legal harassment.

It said Kenya needed a safe and enabling environment in which independent journalists could carry out their work without intimidation or fear of reprisals.

The commission's appeal comes amid concerns over the safety of journalists and the broader implications of press freedom violations for access to information and public accountability.

Physical attacks, digital harassment and legal intimidation can restrict journalists' ability to investigate and report on matters of public interest.

KNCHR said protecting journalists was essential to safeguarding freedom of expression, human rights and democratic governance.

"Protect journalists. Defend freedom of expression. End impunity," the commission said.

The commission emphasised that a free press remains fundamental to democracy and accountability, calling for measures that allow journalists to work independently and safely.

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The 2026 Media Council report provides a picture of press freedom violations recorded in Kenya during 2025, with physical assaults emerging as the leading category of reported cases.