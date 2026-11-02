Kenya: Former Nairobi PC Chelogoi Jailed for Three Years Over Land Dispute

Nairobi — Former Nairobi Provincial Commissioner Nathan Davis Chelogoi has been sentenced to three years in prison after being convicted of unlawfully taking possession of a property belonging to businessman Ashok Shah.

Trial Magistrate Dolphina Alego found that the prosecution had proved its case against Chelogoi beyond reasonable doubt.

During mitigation, Chelogoi's lawyer, Assah Kiprono, urged the court to consider a non-custodial sentence, citing his client's age and deteriorating health.

Kiprono told the court that Chelogoi, who is 76 years old, had not unlawfully taken possession of the disputed parcel of land in Lower Kabete, Nairobi County.

He argued that the property had been allocated to his client by the government during the administration of former President Daniel arap Moi.

The lawyer also informed the court that there was a pending dispute concerning the property before the Environment and Land Court.

He urged the magistrate to consider his client's personal circumstances and grant him a non-custodial sentence instead of imprisonment.

Kiprono further applied to be supplied with typed court proceedings to enable him to file an appeal against the conviction.

Chelogoi's conviction follows the court's finding that the prosecution had established the charge beyond reasonable doubt, despite the defence disputing the circumstances under which he acquired possession of the property.