Rwanda: Inside Qatari Firm Dsp's Plan to Make Rwanda a Regional Manufacturing Hub

DSP Doha, a Qatari architectural engineering and fabrication company, is expanding its presence in Rwanda beyond construction into manufacturing and investment, combining heavy steel structure manufacturing, planned electric vehicle assembly and skills development with ambitions to serve East and Central African markets.

Through DSP Rwanda, the company has acquired the former Master Steel industrial facility in Kigali. Separately, through DSP Industries, it has partnered with Chinese automaker Chery to establish Chery Holding Rwanda Limited, a joint venture that plans to assemble electric buses and other vehicles in Rwanda. Its initial involvement in Rwanda came through work on the New Kigali International Airport under construction in Bugesera District.

"We are here to build for the long term. We're not just here to execute a project or execute a contract," said Hady Tabriz, Managing Director of DSP.

Founded in Doha, Qatar, in 2009, DSP Doha specialises in architectural metal, glass and roofing systems for major infrastructure and commercial developments. Its projects include Hamad International Airport, Qatar Rail Metro Stations and Katara Towers.

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Rwanda represents a new phase in the company's expansion, with plans to combine its international engineering expertise with local production, employment and regional business opportunities.

Why Rwanda became an investment destination

DSP's work on the New Kigali International Airport exposed it to Rwanda's investment environment, which the company says encouraged it to establish a longer-term presence.

DSP's Qatari roots also played an important role in that decision. Tabriz pointed to the strong and brotherly relationship between Qatar and Rwanda, and the close engagement between the leadership of the two countries, as an additional source of confidence for Qatari businesses considering Rwanda as an investment destination.

"As a Qatari company, we have seen the strong relationship that has developed between Qatar and Rwanda and the shared vision of the leadership of both countries," Tabriz said. "That gave us confidence to look beyond the airport project and see Rwanda from a much bigger perspective -- not simply as a place to execute a contract, but as a country where we could invest, establish businesses, build a long-term presence and, over time, make Rwanda a second home for our business." Tabriz cited stability, security, the workforce, government accessibility and clear business procedures among the factors behind the decision.

"What attracted us was the vision of the country," he said. "The company had found government institutions, ministries and financial institutions supportive of international investors."

The company also highlighted the Rwanda Development Board's (RDB) One-Stop-Centre approach, accessible officials and investment facilitation services.

Tabriz said the company assesses opportunities based on whether it can invest in and operate businesses, rather than simply execute contracts.

"We don't come in just to take up a contract. We come in to see whether we can be the operator, have sort of skin in the game, and be an investor in that process," he said.

DSP sees Rwanda as a potential base for serving neighbouring markets, including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and DR Congo.

Steel factory aims to strengthen local manufacturing

The acquisition of the former Master Steel industrial facility is central to DSP's manufacturing ambitions. Rather than importing finished products for every project, the company plans to process raw materials locally, supplying its own construction work and other customers locally and regionally.

Andrew Philip, DSP's Project Director, said new machinery had arrived at the facility, allowing production activities to expand.

Planned products include steelwork, brackets, aluminium components, powder-coated products, roofing sheets, tubing, C-sections and structural supports.

Philip said some of these materials have traditionally been sourced from neighbouring markets, including Kenya, while local production could strengthen domestic supply chains and reduce reliance on imports.

The factory is expected to serve construction requirements beyond the airport project, supporting DSP's wider industrial operations in Rwanda.

Under its airport contract, DSP Rwanda is delivering the Building Envelope works, which include roofing and façade, as well as the Interior Metal and Glass works for the Main Terminal.

Philip said the main terminal building has approximately 55,000 square metres of roof area, alongside additional outbuildings and 13 buildings in the cargo area.

The project and factory were also providing employment opportunities, particularly for people from Nyamata and surrounding communities. DSP Rwanda reported that it was undertaking fabrication for local requirements alongside its airport work.

Chery partnership targets electric mobility

DSP's investment strategy also extends to electric mobility through a partnership with Chery, a Chinese automotive manufacturer.

The opportunity emerged as Rwanda pursued electric mobility and local transport operator Ecofleet sought to expand its electric bus fleet. DSP, working with Chery, submitted a proposal to supply buses meeting Ecofleet's requirements, and the collaboration developed into plans for a local assembly operation in Kigali.

Under the joint venture structure, Chery holds a 51 per cent stake in Chery Holding Rwanda Limited, while DSP Industries holds 49 per cent.

The partnership has gained further momentum following the Government of Rwanda's approval of a Strategic Investment Agreement with Chery Holding Rwanda Limited for the establishment of an electric vehicle assembly plant in Rwanda.

The plan is to assemble electric buses and other vehicles locally, progressively reducing reliance on fully built imports while creating opportunities for employment, technical skills development and greater local value addition.

Tabriz said the initiative was expected to train approximately 200 Rwandans in technical assembly and related operations.

In the longer term, DSP's vision is for Chery Holding Rwanda Limited to become a regional manufacturing and distribution platform serving East and Central Africa, with locally assembled vehicles as the foundation for expansion. DSP also envisages a broader Chery Holding Rwanda Industrial Park bringing together vehicle assembly, supporting facilities and complementary industrial activities.

The assembly operation is currently in the development phase, with local production planned as the investment progresses.

Developing local skills and businesses

DSP Rwanda said approximately 215 people were working across its factory and airport site at the time of the interview. Rwandan nationals make up 73 per cent of its current workforce, with several employees having progressed into supervisory roles since joining the company. In addition, around 30 workers were identified within their first month as showing strong potential for further development and advancement within the organisation.

These figures relate to the factory and airport project and are separate from the approximately 200 people expected to receive training through the planned Chery assembly operation.

The company said experienced employees were transferring knowledge to local workers, with the aim of enabling Rwandan teams to take on greater responsibilities and eventually manage operations independently.

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"A sustainable investment has to leave some capability behind," Tabriz said, pointing to skills, jobs, knowledge and stronger local businesses as important measures of success.

As manufacturing expands, DSP also sees opportunities to involve local suppliers in providing materials and services.

Beyond construction

DSP is exploring opportunities in other sectors, including electric-vehicle charging infrastructure, education, sports, agriculture and agro-processing.

Tabriz stressed that these are opportunities under consideration, not confirmed investments. Decisions would depend on the company's expertise, operating capabilities, potential partners and ability to adapt international experience to local needs.

The company also sees Rwanda's infrastructure development, including the new international airport, as an opportunity to support wider economic activity. The airport project has provided DSP with a major engineering assignment and an entry point into its broader investment strategy.

A five-to-ten-year ambition

Over the next five years, DSP aims to establish a diversified portfolio of sustainable businesses, expand manufacturing and assembly capabilities, create jobs and build international partnerships.

Its longer-term ambition is to make Rwanda a regional operating base from which locally developed teams can serve neighbouring markets.

Tabriz said success would be measured by the businesses established, capabilities developed and number of young Rwandans trained.

The challenge is to translate the company's construction experience and investment plans into lasting industrial capacity, local expertise and businesses capable of serving markets beyond Rwanda.

"We want to build businesses. We don't want to just execute a contract," Tabriz said.