Rwanda: Kigali's First King Sejong Institute Opens Doors to South Korean Opportunities

Rwanda's ties with South Korea have gained a new dimension with the opening of the country's first King Sejong Institute, which will offer Korean language and cultural education while creating opportunities for young people.

The Kigali King Sejong Institute was officially unveiled on October 31 at International Covenant College (ICC) in Kicukiro District and was witnessed by the District's Executive Administrator (DEA) Antoine Mutsinzi. It is supported by the South Korean government and dedicated to promoting Korean language and culture worldwide.

The founders of International Covenant College also expressed their appreciation to the district of Kicukiro and its current DEA for the positive environment they created for educational projects to thrive.

The initiative is expected to help Rwandan students access higher education in South Korea, explore employment opportunities and participate in cultural exchanges, according to South Korea's Ambassador to Rwanda, Huh Jungae.

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She described the opening as a "historic milestone", saying the "institute would provide a platform for deeper engagement between the people of both countries."

"Today, we open a truly historic chapter as we celebrate the plaque-unveiling ceremony of the very first King Sejong Institute here in Rwanda," she said.

The envoy highlighted the significance of 2026 for South Korea, which marks the 100th anniversary of Hangeul Day, a celebration of the Korean writing system and the country's determination to preserve its linguistic and cultural identity.

The King Sejong Institute programme began in Mongolia in 2007 and had expanded to 273 institutes in 89 countries by June 2026, including 17 in Africa.

Huh said Rwanda and South Korea share an appreciation of language as a foundation of national identity, citing the words of Rwanda's national anthem: "Umuco dusangiye uraturanga, Ururimi rwacu rukaduhuza," meaning shared culture defines people while language unites them.

She said the institute should go beyond teaching vocabulary and grammar to help people from both countries understand each other's histories and values.

The ambassador also pointed to the popularity of K-pop and Korean dramas as an entry point for young people interested in the language, saying that interest could lead to educational and employment opportunities.

"Learning Korean can be the starting point for developing global talents, whether it's studying at a prestigious Korean university, applying for the Global Korea Scholarship (GKS), or working with Korean companies," she said.

The institute is operated through a partnership between the South Korean Embassy in Rwanda and ICC, with support from the King Sejong Institute Foundation.

Its director, Kim Hayoung, said the institution would comply with academic and operational standards set by the relevant Rwandan and South Korean authorities.

She indicated the institute currently has 60 students enrolled in three classes held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, with a maximum of 20 students per class. It primarily targets people who have completed advanced secondary education, while also offering weekend and holiday programmes for secondary school students.

During the pilot phase, students paid Rwf25,000 for a 15-week course. Kim said the fee was intended to keep Korean language education accessible.

"Our goal is not return on investment. Our goal is to make this accessible to as many Rwandans as possible," she said. "The institution intends to keep fees affordable, particularly for young people who may struggle to meet expensive tuition costs."

Kim added that cultural exchange would be mutual, with the institute also encouraging Koreans to learn about Rwandan culture.

"This would not have been possible without the support we've received from the local government and the safe and stable environment they created in order for us to pursue our projects without hindrances," she said.

Edward Kadozi, Director General of the Higher Education Council (HEC), welcomed the initiative, describing it as an investment in human capital and internationalisation.

He said it aligns with Rwanda's development priorities under Vision 2050 and the National Strategy for Transformation (NST2), particularly skills development, innovation, digital transformation and productive employment.

Kadozi noted that South Korea has supported Rwanda's human capital development through scholarships and academic cooperation, including opportunities facilitated by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

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Rwandan students and professionals have pursued master's and doctoral studies at South Korean universities in fields including engineering, healthcare, information technology and research.

Kadozi said the institute would complement these opportunities by making Korean language education available in Rwanda.

"Today we are not simply unveiling a plaque. We are opening a door to a language, to a culture, and to opportunities for the young people of Rwanda and Africa," he said.

The ceremony also featured performances by Rwandan students, including traditional Korean songs and Taekwondo demonstrations.

Merci Mbabazi, one of the institute's 60 students, said she enrolled to learn the language and culture and benefit from opportunities arising from closer ties between the two countries.

"You can translate and get a job and earn money and all sorts of things from knowing a language," she said.

She said the official opening would also raise awareness of the institute and encourage more people to enroll.

"I expect to stand in the gaps that have been there, and this could be covered on both sides, which could create more bonds and opportunities across all levels," she added.