Rwanda: Women With Disabilities Push for Fairer Access to Jobs

Women with disabilities in Rwanda are calling for stronger measures to address barriers that continue to limit their access to employment, despite existing policies promoting equal opportunities.

Advocates say discrimination, inaccessible workplaces and limited access to skills development continue to disadvantage women with disabilities, prompting calls for targeted interventions in both the public and private sectors.

A position paper by the Organisation of Women with Disabilities for Health Promotion and Development in Rwanda (OWDHD), following a review of the 2019 National Employment Policy, identifies gaps in addressing their specific employment needs.

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Marie Louise Mukangoga, the organisation's vice-president, said women with disabilities face overlapping challenges arising from gender inequality, disability-related discrimination and inaccessible working environments.

These include inaccessible recruitment systems, inadequate workplace accommodation, limited access to assistive devices, internships, mentorship and financial resources.

"These challenges restrict the ability of women with disabilities to access decent work, retain employment, advance professionally and achieve economic independence," she said.

Mukangoga called for accessible job advertisements, application procedures, interviews and workplaces to ensure women with different disabilities can compete fairly for jobs.

What employment data shows

Nicodem Hakizimana, founder and executive director of the Organisation for the Integration and Promotion of People with Albinism (OIPPA), cited National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda data showing that labour force participation among women with disabilities stood at 22.6%, compared with 56.9% among women without disabilities.

The employment-to-population ratio was 18.8% among women with disabilities, compared with 28.4% among men with disabilities, highlighting disparities within the disability community.

Hakizimana said the policy review identified shortcomings in funding, inclusive recruitment, employer awareness and institutional accountability.

"The challenges facing women with disabilities are not limited to employers' recruitment practices. They also arise from gaps in policy design, resource allocation, accessibility, skills development, workplace adjustments, institutional responsibility and enforcement," he said.

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He argued that general employment provisions for persons with disabilities were insufficient without targeted and measurable commitments.

Advocates propose employment quota

Among the recommendations is a proposal to reserve 2% of jobs specifically for women with disabilities across public and private sector employers.

Hakizimana said the proposed quota should be supported by a clear legal or policy framework defining employer obligations, implementation timelines, reporting requirements and monitoring mechanisms.

The position paper also recommends accessible recruitment processes, reasonable workplace accommodation, vocational training, internships, apprenticeships and mentorship programmes.

Other proposals include dedicated funding for assistive devices, mobility and transport support, entrepreneurship training and improved access to financial services.

Advocates further want awareness campaigns targeting employers, stronger accountability mechanisms and employment data disaggregated by sex and disability.

The recommendations seek alignment with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and Sustainable Development Goal 8 on decent work and economic growth.

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Government consultations planned

Faina Muhawenimana, a social work specialist at the Ministry of Local Government, said consultations and advocacy will involve institutions including the Ministry of Public Service and Labour, National Council of Persons with Disabilities, Gender Monitoring Office, Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion, Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, and Private Sector Federation.

She said initiatives were already under way to connect persons with disabilities to economic opportunities, including technical and vocational education and training.

"We have developed a system that shows categories of people with disabilities and their needs and how they can be linked to opportunities to graduate out of poverty," she said.

Chance Uwineza, manager of the Disability Rights Fund-supported Make It Work project, said the initiative seeks to encourage employers and policymakers to adopt inclusive employment practices.

"Our goal is to encourage employers and policymakers to adopt inclusive policies so that women with disabilities can access employment opportunities on an equal basis with everyone else," she said.

Women share workplace experiences

For women with disabilities, the challenges extend beyond securing employment to workplace accessibility, remuneration and career progression.

Gyslaine Kabandana, a lawyer with a physical disability, said she eventually secured employment despite facing discrimination and inaccessible buildings.

"When I completed university, the labelling of me as a disabled person increased. But I finally got a job, although some buildings do not have facilities that are accessible to people with disabilities," she said.

Odette Uwamariya, who graduated in business administration in 2020, said she had struggled to secure stable employment because employers questioned her abilities.

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"Many employers doubt my ability. I faced the same barriers during my internship because I use a wheelchair. Many workplaces are not accessible," she said.

Uwamariya also left a job because her salary could not cover the cost of an assistant she needed.

Marie Antoinette Atete, who studied rural and urban development, said she was unable to secure Rwf1.5 million from the Business Development Fund to expand her poultry business.

She also said she was denied a cell-level socioeconomic development officer position over concerns about her mobility.

Nkaka Ineza, who has a hearing disability and is a primary school teacher at Gatagara School for children with disabilities, said she earned about half the salary of teachers with similar qualifications working in secondary schools.

Ruth Iradukunda, who has a visual impairment and works for UNABU, an organisation of women with disabilities, said accessible facilities and specialised equipment could encourage employers to recruit more women with disabilities.

Eric Nahimana, a Private Sector Federation manager in Bugesera District, said legislation was necessary to ensure private employers comply with the proposed quota.

"Mindset change is also needed, but a law to enforce the job quota is necessary. Incentives for private sector employers who comply should also be introduced," he said.