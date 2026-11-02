South Africa: Life After Weight-Loss Medication - - What Happens When the Injections Stop?

The arrival of drugs such as Ozempic and Mounjaro has transformed weight loss. But what happens when people stop taking them? In her new book, dietitian and public health researcher Dr Linia Patel examines the uncomfortable realities of weight regain, muscle loss and the importance of looking beyond the scale.

There is something deeply unsettling about the research on what happens when people stop taking weight-loss medications.

In Life After Weight-Loss Medication, Dr Linia Patel notes that in the landmark Semaglutide Treatment Effect in People with Obesity (STEP) 1 trial, participants taking semaglutide lost an average of 17.3% of their body weight over 68 weeks. Within a year of stopping the medication they had regained about two-thirds of the weight they had lost.

This is not the only cause for concern.

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The STEP 1 trial also used a subset of 140 participants who had DEXA scans to measure their body composition. The average weight loss in this subset was 13.6kg, of which an estimated 5.3kg (39%) came from lean mass.

Put plainly, that is roughly four of every 10kg lost coming out of muscle and organ tissue, and lean mass is the part of the body that does the daily work of keeping a person upright, mobile and metabolically solvent.

Patel's book is clear about what its loss costs. Less muscle means reduced mobility, a slower metabolism and a greater chance of regaining weight, and it speeds up the ageing of the body. Over time, the decline can...