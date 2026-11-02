Africa: Dakar 2026 YOG - Nigeria's Flagbearer Nwankwo Eyes 100m Glory

press release

Serving as Nigeria's flagbearer, Nwankwo proudly led her compatriots as they marched into the packed Abdoulaye Wade Stadium in Diamniadio

Coming to Dakar, Senegal, for the 2026 Youth Olympic Games, Team Nigeria's Rosemary Nwankwo had two main ambitions.

The first was to join the exclusive global league of top performers known as Olympians; the second was to make the podium in her event, the girls' 100m sprint.

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However, fate added another milestone to Nwankwo's journey when she was selected to lead Team Nigeria at the colourful spectacle and pageantry of the Dakar 2026 Opening Ceremony on Saturday.

Serving as Nigeria's flagbearer, Nwankwo proudly led her compatriots as they marched into the packed Abdoulaye Wade Stadium in Diamniadio, showcasing the country's vibrant green and white colours before thousands of spectators and a global audience.

By all accounts, Nwankwo performed excellently in an opening ceremony that marked a historic moment for the continent, with Senegal becoming the first African nation to host an Olympic sporting event.

The event officially kicked off the fourth edition of the Summer Youth Olympic Games, gathering young talent from across the globe.

As one of Nigeria's brightest medal prospects at the Games, Nwankwo carried the national flag with pride, symbolising the aspirations of the country's 19-strong athlete contingent competing across six sports.

The young sprinter is expected to be a leading contender in athletics, particularly in the women's 100m, where she hopes to translate her immense potential into a podium finish.

The ceremony featured a spectacular display of Senegalese culture and hospitality, with music, dance, colourful performances, and elaborate choreography setting the tone for 13 days of competition across Dakar, Diamniadio, and Saly.

One of the defining moments of the evening was the arrival of the Youth Olympic flame at the stadium, following an extraordinary 45-day journey through Senegal's 14 administrative regions.

The flame was paraded around the stadium before lighting the official cauldron, formally ushering in the Games and symbolising the spirit of friendship, peace, and unity that underpins the Olympic movement.

The packed stadium in Diamniadio provided a fitting backdrop for the historic occasion as the Nigerian delegation dazzled in their ceremonial attire.

Nigeria will compete in athletics, boxing, road cycling, swimming, table tennis, and beach volleyball, with a contingent comprising 19 athletes--12 women and seven men.

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With her formal accreditation for the Games completed and having led Team Nigeria through a spectacular Opening Ceremony, Nwankwo has already checked off major milestones. Her sole focus now shifts to achieving her final ambition: a podium finish.

As she works toward capturing a medal--an achievement that comes with financial rewards promised by the Director-General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade--millions of Nigerians are cheering and praying for her and her teammates to succeed in Dakar.