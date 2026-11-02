Liberia: National ID Deal Under Scrutiny Over Revenue, Data Security

A proposed US$52 million concession to overhaul Liberia's national identification system is facing growing scrutiny, with local technology companies warning that its financial structure could leave the country with a minority share of projected revenues while creating long-term dependence on a foreign operator.

The concerns, raised by the Liberia Information Technology Consortium (LITCON), center on a proposed 65-35 revenue-sharing arrangement between the government and Austrian technology company OeSD International GmbH. They also raise broader questions about procurement transparency, data protection, local employment and Liberia's ability to control critical national infrastructure.

A national identification system is essential to modern governance. It supports identity verification for banking, telecommunications, passports, business registration, property transactions and social protection programs. Its reliability and security therefore have direct implications for citizens, businesses and the government.

However, the existing national identification program has been plagued by implementation difficulties, a prolonged suspension of services and unresolved questions about the management of the National Identification Registry (NIR). The proposed concession must consequently be assessed not only on its promise to modernize the system but also on whether it serves the country's long-term interests.

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The 65-35 revenue-sharing controversy

Under the proposed arrangement, OeSD would receive 65 percent of relevant revenues generated through the identification system, while the Liberian government would retain 35 percent.

Financial projections contained in the company's annual report reportedly estimate approximately US$107 million fees over the 10-year concession period while 69.5 million, compared with approximately US$37.4 million for Liberia-a difference of roughly US$32 million in favor of the foreign concessionaire.

The arrangement raises a fundamental question: Why should a foreign company receive the larger share of revenues generated through a national identification system built around the personal information and identity needs of Liberian citizens?

The government may argue that OeSD will provide the financing, technology, equipment and technical expertise required to establish and operate the system. If the company assumes substantial upfront investment and operational risks, a significant revenue share may be commercially justifiable.

But that justification must be supported by transparent financial evidence.

Lawmakers should establish how the 65-35 formula was negotiated, the actual investment OeSD will make, the project's operating costs and the expected return to the company. They must also determine whether the proposed US$52 million project estimate represents the full cost of implementation and whether the concessionaire could recover its investment while earning additional profits.

Importantly, the US52millionprojectestimateandtheprojectedUS107 million in fees represent different financial measures. The former concerns the estimated project cost, while the latter represents anticipated revenue over the concession period. Their relationship must be independently assessed to determine whether the agreement offers value for money.

The proposed service charges also deserve scrutiny, observers have said. If fees for identity verification are passed on by banks and other institutions to customers, the system could increase the cost of accessing financial and other essential services. The government must clarify which services will be free, which will attract charges and how affordability will be protected.

A national identification system should expand access to services, not create additional barriers to financial inclusion.

The concession controversy is rooted in the difficulties that brought Liberia's existing identification program to a standstill.

On April 14, 2025, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai issued Executive Order No. 147, seeking to make biometric national identification mandatory for citizens and qualifying residents. The initiative was intended to strengthen identity verification and improve access to government and financial services.

Implementation, however, encountered long queues, delays in card issuance, technical difficulties and complaints about irregularities at registration centers.

On June 23, 2025, the government suspended the issuance of national ID cards and paused enforcement of the mandatory-use order, citing administrative concerns. Reports subsequently indicated that only about 14 percent of the population had registered, highlighting the program's limited reach.

What initially appeared to be a temporary suspension evolved into a wider institutional and procurement controversy.

One major issue involved the process for selecting a new technology provider. Reports indicated that the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) had issued conditional no-objection communications concerning OeSD, requiring the NIR to submit a concession plan. The Registry later sought approval for restricted bidding, but the PPCC reportedly rejected that request in a July 7, 2025 communication, calling instead for international competitive bidding.

Those reported exchanges raise questions about whether the applicable procurement procedures were followed and whether alternative suppliers and financing arrangements were adequately considered. They do not, by themselves, establish that the current concession is unlawful.

In 2025, President Boakai constituted a multi-sectoral steering committee to review the identification program and address concerns surrounding contractor selection and the system's future.

In May 2026, NIR Executive Director Andrew Peters said the committee had reviewed OeSD's technical demonstration and recommended the company. He explained that the President preferred a concession arrangement over conventional procurement, allowing OeSD to finance the system and recover its investment over time.

The shutdown was also accompanied by reports of an outstanding financial obligation to the previous service provider, Techno Brain. In March 2026, reports indicated that approximately US$1.7 million was allegedly owed to the Kenya-headquartered company, which had managed aspects of Liberia's existing identification infrastructure.

Additionally, media reports alleged internal disputes involving printing contracts, competing interests and possible conflicts of interest.

Taken together, the reported procurement disagreements, financial obligations and internal disputes point to serious questions about contract management, institutional coordination and continuity of essential public services.

The prolonged closure has gone beyond delaying the issuance of identity cards. It has exposed weaknesses in the government's ability to maintain a critical national service amid administrative and contractual disagreements.

The NIR has rejected suggestions that the proposed concession would surrender national identification infrastructure to a foreign company.

In June 2026, NIR Communications Director Daniel Sargbe described the arrangement as a technical partnership, maintaining that ownership and control of the national identification system would remain with the government and that OeSD would provide technical solutions.

In September, Peters similarly argued that the government would not have to finance construction of the new biometric system because OeSD would provide the financing. He also said the Registry's reopening depended on legislative approval of the concession.

These explanations present the agreement as a possible solution to the NIR's financial and technical difficulties. But the urgency of restoring services should not become a reason for approving an inadequately scrutinized contract.

The prolonged suspension has consequences for ordinary Liberians, businesses and public institutions. Citizens may encounter difficulties establishing their identities or obtaining documentation required by service providers. The impact could be particularly serious for low-income people, rural communities and those without alternative forms of identification.

For businesses, an unreliable identity infrastructure complicates customer verification and increases compliance costs. For government, it weakens the delivery of social protection, public financial management and other services that depend on accurate identification records.

Liberia cannot effectively pursue digital governance while its central identification institution remains unable to provide reliable and accessible services.

Who controls the identity information of Liberians?

Perhaps the most sensitive issue surrounding the concession is the management of citizens' biometric and personal information.

The proposed platform is expected to accommodate up to 10 million records and support identity verification across banking, telecommunications, healthcare, education, passports, property registration, business incorporation and social protection.

Such a system would contain highly sensitive information. A security breach could expose citizens to identity theft, impersonation and financial fraud. Unlike passwords, biometric identifiers such as fingerprints cannot simply be changed following a compromise.

LITCON's concerns about data-storage locations, encryption-key ownership, foreign access and independent government oversight therefore deserve serious attention.

The NIR's assurance that the information will remain the property of Liberia is important, but legal ownership does not necessarily guarantee effective control. The government must also possess the technical capacity to access, secure, audit and maintain the infrastructure without excessive dependence on the concessionaire.

Lawmakers should establish where the data and backup systems will be hosted, who controls encryption keys and administrator credentials, whether foreign personnel will have remote access to identifiable records, and what safeguards will apply to data processed outside Liberia.

They must also examine independent cybersecurity audits, breach-notification requirements, liability for mishandled information and remedies available to affected citizens.

These questions have added significance following the enactment of the Personal Data Protection and Privacy Act and Cybercrime Act in 2026. The government announced the signing of the laws in August as part of efforts to strengthen digital security and personal-data protection.

The concession must be consistent with these legal safeguards. Confidentiality provisions in a memorandum of understanding cannot substitute for enforceable data-protection obligations, independent security assessments and clearly assigned accountability.

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Citizens must also have accessible procedures to correct inaccurate records and seek redress when their personal information is mishandled.

LITCON's intervention also highlights a broader concern about the limited participation of Liberian technology companies in major national technology projects.

A project estimated at US$52 million could generate opportunities in software development, cybersecurity, database administration, network infrastructure, systems integration, equipment supply and long-term maintenance.

If local companies are excluded from meaningful participation, much of the project's economic value could flow outside Liberia, even if the system becomes operational.

Admittedly, a project of this scale may require specialized biometric technology, international security certifications and technical experience that individual domestic firms may not possess. But this does not mean Liberian companies should be excluded.

The government should disclose the technical requirements, evaluation criteria, companies considered and reasons for selecting OeSD. LITCON's claim that its members can submit competing proposals deserves an objective assessment.

Where domestic firms cannot independently deliver the entire system, they could still participate through joint ventures, subcontracting, technology partnerships and local maintenance arrangements.

The concession should therefore contain measurable and enforceable commitments on local employment, technical training, technology transfer and participation in system operations.

Training Liberians to register citizens and perform routine verification duties is not equivalent to transferring the expertise required to maintain the underlying infrastructure. The country should not remain dependent on a foreign company to modify software, manage databases, maintain security systems or repair critical components, a LITCON member noted.

Across Africa, governments are investing in biometric identification and digital public infrastructure to improve service delivery, strengthen financial inclusion and modernize public administration. However, these investments have also raised concerns about data protection, vendor dependence, public accountability and national sovereignty.

The lesson for Liberia is that digital identity projects should not be judged solely by the number of people enrolled or the speed at which cards are issued. They must also be assessed on affordability, security, accessibility, legal safeguards and long-term sustainability.