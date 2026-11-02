Liberia: Jeety Launches Fight Against Preventable Blindness

A major private-sector investment in the fight against preventable blindness is taking shape in Weala, Margibi County, where businessman Dr. Upjit Singh Sachdeva, Chief Executive Officer of Jeety Rubber Plantation, has established a modern eye clinic aimed at expanding access to affordable eye care for Liberians.

The facility, known as the Guru Nanak Eye Clinic, is part of the Jeety Rubber Health Center and represents an investment of more than US$1 million by Dr. Sachdeva and his family. It is designed to provide eye examinations, diagnosis, treatment and surgical services to patients who might otherwise struggle to access specialized eye care, particularly those living outside Monrovia.

The initiative comes amid growing concerns about eye conditions such as cataracts and glaucoma, which can lead to partial or complete blindness when not detected and treated early. Medical personnel at the facility say they continue to encounter patients whose conditions have advanced to the point of severe or irreversible vision loss, including people who did not know they were suffering from glaucoma.

Dr. Sachdeva said the decision to establish the clinic was driven by the need to make quality eye care accessible to ordinary Liberians, regardless of their financial circumstances. He described the project as a long-term humanitarian commitment by his family rather than a commercial venture.

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"Eyes are very, very important to everybody. If you don't take care of your eyes, it can lead to blindness. Once you are blind, you are a beggar. You have to beg for everything," he warned, urging people to take their eye health seriously and seek medical attention when they experience problems with their vision.

The clinic is open to patients from across Liberia's 15 counties, with regular services provided Monday through Friday. Saturdays are reserved for community outreach activities intended to take eye examinations and basic services closer to people who may find it difficult to travel to the facility.

According to Dr. Sachdeva, the clinic charges patients only L$200 for registration, with the initiative structured to keep access to eye care affordable. The facility is also equipped with modern diagnostic and surgical equipment intended to support a range of eye examinations and procedures.

The scale of demand for the clinic's services became evident during its first community outreach exercise, when approximately 525 people turned out for eye examinations in a single day.

The outreach began at about 8:00 a.m. and continued until approximately 9:00 p.m., reflecting the level of unmet demand for eye care in the community.

Of the 525 people examined, about 125 required additional examinations or surgical attention in Monrovia. Dr. Sachdeva said his family took responsibility for helping patients who needed further medical intervention, including arranging transportation and accommodation.

He explained that patients are transported to Monrovia in groups, with approximately eight people taken for further treatment every other day. The family also provides accommodation at a guesthouse, meals and attendants to assist patients during their stay.

The arrangement is intended to ensure that people identified during outreach exercises do not abandon further treatment simply because they cannot afford transportation, lodging or other related expenses.

The clinic has already begun performing eye surgeries. Its initial procedures involved two patients, followed by three patients the next day, with another patient subsequently receiving surgery. The gradual commencement of surgical services forms part of the facility's effort to build its capacity to address more serious eye conditions.

Medical Director Dr. Niranjan Pehere, an Indian eye specialist with years of experience in Liberia, including service at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center, said the clinic is encountering a significant number of patients with cataracts and glaucoma.

He said some patients arrive with advanced conditions, while others have little or no understanding of the diseases affecting their sight.

According to the medical team, between three and four patients seen daily are already blind in both eyes as a result of glaucoma. The cases highlight the importance of early diagnosis, regular eye examinations and public education about conditions that can progressively damage vision.

Glaucoma is particularly concerning because it can develop without obvious early warning signs, leaving some patients unaware of the damage until substantial vision loss has occurred. Cataracts, meanwhile, can cause blurred or impaired vision and may require surgery when they become advanced.

The clinic's medical personnel are therefore emphasizing early examination and treatment as essential steps in preventing avoidable blindness.

The presence of experienced eye specialists, including doctors who have previously worked at major medical facilities in Liberia, is expected to strengthen the availability of specialized services outside the capital.

Beyond examinations and surgery, Jeety is also working to make prescription glasses more accessible to patients.

The clinic is offering eyeglasses for L$200, while equipment for producing glasses has been imported to support the development of an in-house manufacturing capacity.

An optometrist is also expected to arrive from India to strengthen the clinic's optical services and support the production and fitting of prescription glasses.

Dr. Sachdeva said the broader objective is to make glasses available at prices ordinary Liberians can afford. The plan is to sell them for no more than US$10, compared with prices that can reportedly reach US$50 in some parts of the Liberian market.

The clinic also has a pharmacy that has been privatized and is expected to provide medicines at reduced prices, reportedly about half the cost charged in other parts of the market.

These measures are intended to address some of the financial barriers that prevent patients from completing treatment after diagnosis.

To extend the clinic's services beyond Weala, Jeety plans to acquire a mobile outreach van equipped with portable diagnostic machines.

The vehicle is expected to travel to districts and communities in Margibi County and eventually other parts of Liberia, bringing eye examinations and basic services directly to residents.

Through the mobile outreach programme, medical personnel will be able to examine patients, identify eye conditions and provide glasses and medicines where appropriate. Patients requiring more advanced procedures or specialized treatment can then be referred to the clinic or other suitable medical facilities.

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The planned outreach programme is particularly important for rural communities, where distance, transportation costs and limited access to specialized medical personnel can prevent people from receiving timely treatment.

The clinic also serves patients across different age groups, including newborns, reflecting the initiative's intention to address eye health needs throughout the population.

Dr. Sachdeva said the establishment of the clinic is only the beginning of a sustained investment in eye care.

He disclosed that his family intends to contribute between US$250,000 and US$300,000 annually to support the clinic's operations and ensure that it continues providing services to patients.

He also indicated that the family does not presently intend to depend on external funding or partnerships to sustain the initiative, preferring to finance the project through its own resources.

The annual commitment is expected to cover the operational needs associated with maintaining the facility, supporting medical personnel and providing services to patients.

The investment places a significant responsibility on the family to maintain the clinic's equipment, medical capacity and service delivery over the long term.

The name Guru Nanak is drawn from the founder of Sikhism, a religious tradition whose teachings emphasize honest living, devotion, sharing wealth and resources, and providing food and assistance to others.

Dr. Sachdeva said the name reflects the humanitarian values behind the project and the family's desire to give back to the Liberian people.