Uganda: C-Care and Dfcu Bank Partner to Expand Access to Quality Healthcare Through Blue Care

Kampala — C-Care Uganda and DFCU Bank are strengthening access to quality healthcare through Blue Care Insurance, a health insurance solution designed to make comprehensive medical cover more accessible to individuals and families across Uganda.

The partnership brings together DFCU Bank's financial services reach and C-Care's network of 21 healthcare facilities to connect more Ugandans to quality medical services while providing greater financial protection against healthcare costs.

The partnership was among the highlights of C-Care's Customer Appreciation Dinner held at Onomo Hotel in Kampala on 30 October, bringing together former patients and stakeholders for an evening of engagement and conversations about the future of healthcare delivery.

With more than 700,000 patients served annually, C-Care continues to invest in its healthcare network and patient experience, guided by its vision to become the most trusted healthcare partner in the region.

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Launched earlier this year, Blue Care Insurance is designed to extend comprehensive medical cover beyond traditional corporate schemes, giving individuals greater access to healthcare financing. The product targets individuals aged 18 to 70, with annual premiums starting at UGX 1 million and cover limits comparable to corporate medical schemes. It is available to both DFCU account holders and non-account holders.

Speaking about the partnership, Arthur Kintu, Head of Bancassurance at dfcu Bank, said, "As DFCU bank, we have decided to have sort of a soft launch with C-Care because we are going to ride on its spread, as well as its touchpoints within the communities out there, for it to support us, distribute our blue care medical product. This evening is just to cement that, be able to unpack the product the high network of C-Care customers that are here this evening."

The partnership is expected to strengthen awareness and uptake of medical insurance by combining DFCU's financial services platform with C-Care's established healthcare infrastructure. Beyond expanding access through strategic partnerships, C-Care continues to place patient engagement at the centre of its approach to healthcare delivery.

Sheila Aboth, Head of Brand and Client Experience at C-Care, said the Customer Appreciation Dinner was deliberately designed to create an environment where former patients could speak openly about their experiences and contribute to improving healthcare services.

"It is important for us to bring our former patients together in one room, where we can have meaningful and honest conversations, understand one another, understand our patients and understand C-Care. These engagements give us an opportunity to receive candid feedback about what we are doing well and where we need to improve. Our intention is to work alongside our clients, co-create solutions and develop a practical plan for improving healthcare service delivery in Uganda," she said.

For Azhar Sundhoo, CEO of C-Care East Africa, listening to patients must translate into visible improvements. He pointed to the organisation's previous customer engagement as an example of how patient feedback can influence investment decisions and service improvements.

"We listen because it is important to hear from the people we serve. Last year, we brought patients together, listened to their experiences and took note of the areas they felt needed improvement. A year later, many of those who shared their concerns can see the changes that have taken place. One of the issues raised was the limited space at the Women Centre. Today, we have expanded our facilities and developed a new outpatient department, with dedicated Women, Children and Specialist Centres in an environment designed to enhance healing," he said.

Sundhoo added that C-Care's ambition to become the most trusted healthcare partner in the region depends on maintaining an open relationship with its patients. "Our vision is to be the most trusted healthcare partner, but trust cannot exist without accessibility and honest communication. We want our patients to tell us what we are doing well and where we need to do better. Their feedback is essential to improving our services and ensuring that everyone feels comfortable accessing the care they need. Our expansion into different locations, including the addition of Roswell Women & Children Hospital to our network, is part of that commitment. We want quality healthcare to be closer and more accessible to the communities we serve," he added.

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Alongside its expanding healthcare network and strategic partnerships, C-Care continues to invest in solutions that improve the patient journey. A new digital appointment booking system, which allows patients to receive appointment links through SMS or WhatsApp, is among the initiatives aimed at making access to care more convenient and reducing unnecessary waiting and queuing at cashiers.

From expanding specialised healthcare services to embracing digital solutions and strengthening partnerships that support healthcare financing, C-Care's investments reflect a broader commitment to making quality healthcare more accessible, responsive and centred on the needs of patients.