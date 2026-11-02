Namibia: Masake Announces 12 Boreholes On Food Day

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform has drilled 12 boreholes in the Oshikoto region during the 2025/2026 Financial Year.

This is in an effort to alleviate persistent water scarcity that threatens agricultural productivity, food security and economic development in the region.

Six of the 12 boreholes have been fully installed, while a short pipeline has also been constructed, Deputy Minister Ruthy Masake revealed during the 2026 World Food Day commemoration held at Onyaanya on Friday.

Masake said the interventions, implemented in partnership with the Oshikoto Regional Council and development partners, are specifically intended to improve water availability and accessibility and to reduce the distances communities travel to access water.

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"The Oshikoto region is among the regions in Namibia that experience significant water scarcity, posing challenges to agricultural productivity, food security and economic development, while increasing the vulnerability of communities," Masake said.

She noted that climatic shocks such as drought have far-reaching consequences, including reduced crop yields, diminishing grazing pastures and worsening the vulnerability of already food-insecure communities. With agriculture remaining the backbone of rural economies, she said these challenges call for bold and innovative measures, stronger partnerships and a renewed commitment to building resilience within agrifood systems.

The borehole interventions form part of broader government efforts to strengthen resilience, alongside strategic initiatives such as the Strategy for the Transformation of the Agri-food Sector (STAS), the Green Scheme Programme, Value Chain Development Schemes and the Dry-land Crop Production Programme, which are designed to enhance agricultural productivity and stimulate investment across the value chain.

Masake emphasised that water scarcity in Oshikoto remains a critical constraint, particularly for small-scale and communal farmers who depend on reliable water supplies for crop production and livestock management.

She said the newly drilled and installed boreholes are expected to ease pressure on communities that have long struggled with limited access to water, especially during dry seasons.

The deputy minister also used the occasion to acknowledge the contribution of farmers towards building a sustainable food security system in the country.

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Speaking under the theme 'Innovate Today, Nourish Tomorrow,' Masake stressed that innovation is not limited to sophisticated technology or expensive machinery, but can include new farming methods, better water conservation techniques, drought-tolerant seeds, improved livestock management practices and the revival of traditional knowledge.

She noted that Namibian farmers have, for generations, developed valuable knowledge about rainfall patterns, soil types, livestock breeds and sustainable use of natural resources, adding that innovation must complement rather than replace this indigenous knowledge.

Masake called on all stakeholders, including farmers, traditional leaders, development partners, the private sector and every citizen, to join hands with government in transforming food systems and building a resilient nation.

"Together, let us work hand in hand to secure a brighter and healthier nation, and ensure that every Namibian has the right to nutritious food at all times. Let us therefore innovate today, nourish tomorrow, and leave no one behind," she said.

The World Food Day commemoration brought together regional and local authority councillors, traditional leaders, farmers, development partners and community members, who participated in exhibitions showcasing innovative agricultural practices aimed at strengthening food security in the region.

*Ngolo Willhelmin is an Information Officer Intern at MICT in Oshikoto.