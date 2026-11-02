South Africa: The African Century Will Be Built Through Green Industrialisation, Not Mined From the Ground

Africa's green minerals represent a historic opportunity. But realising it will require generations working together, combining experience with fresh thinking and creating opportunities for Africans to turn the continent's natural wealth and human potential into shared prosperity.

Growing up in Migori, a gold mining region of western Kenya, offered an early lesson in the contradictions of Africa's resource wealth. Valuable minerals can be extracted from the ground without significantly improving the lives of the people living around them. It is a familiar story across the continent: raw materials leave African shores, industries and jobs are created elsewhere, and local communities see little of the value generated from their own resources.

But that story will not define Africa's future. As young leaders and experienced policymakers gather at the One Young World Summit in Cape Town this November, the question of what it will take to make this the African Century is one of the plenary challenges shaping the summit agenda, and rightfully deserves particular attention.

The global transition towards cleaner energy and industrial production has created an extraordinary opportunity. The Democratic Republic of Congo alone accounted for an estimated 73% of global mined cobalt in 2025, a mineral essential to many battery technologies. Across the continent, other resources offer similar possibilities for industrial development.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Yet the significance of this moment has less to do with Africa's resources than what it chooses to build. For much of...