Ghana: Adaklu-Kodzobi Basic School Gets ICT, Science Lab

A £30,000 Information Communication Technology (ICT) centre and science laboratory have been inaugurated for the Adaklu-Kodzobi Basic School in the Adaklu District of the Volta Region to promote quality teaching and learning in the rural community.

The projects were initiated by the Earle Family of the United Kingdom to impact knowledge to the younger generations of the community. They were funded by the Earle Family's contributions and the Ghana School Aid, a charitable organisation co-founded by Mr Eric Earle and his wife.

The Volta Regional Minister, Mr James Gunu, who inaugurated the facilities on behalf of the government, thanked the Earle Family for the provision of the school infrastructure, which he said would promote quality teaching and learning in the community.

Mr Gunu noted that the ICT and science laboratories were not just buildings made up of bricks and mortar but a legacy that would shape the future of children in the remote area.

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The Regional Minister urged pupils to take advantage of available opportunities in education to develop themselves to become responsible adults.

A member of the Earle Family, Wendy Earle, and three other members of the family who were in Ghana to witness the ceremony, expressed satisfaction about the facilities, stating that the objective of the family was to promote quality education in remote areas of Ghana.

She underscored the need for pupils, school management, teachers and the Adaklu-Kodzobi community to adopt the culture of maintenance to prolong the lifespan of the facilities for the benefit of present and future generations.

Ms Wendy asked pupils to make good use of the facilities by learning hard, adding that their futures looked brighter through education and respect for their parents and teachers, who would enable them to give them adequate support.

The Adaklu District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Jerry Ameko, also thanked the Earle Family for the support, which he noted would boost education in the area.

He stated that the assembly was working hard to improve infrastructure in schools to make the school environment more attractive to children.

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The Chief of Adaklu-Kodzobi, Togbe Dzegblade, said he and the elders had decided to expand the project to include an experimental scientific practical centre and a scientific conference hall.

He appealed to citizens of Adaklu-Kodzobi, individuals and the Adaklu District Assembly to support the project.

An old friend of the Earle Family in Ghana, Dr Hillary Gbedemah, noted that the facilities would not only promote the study of science among children in the school but also increase girls' education, particularly in science.

He urged the pupils to take their lessons seriously.