Rwanda: Kagame in Antigua and Barbuda for CHOGM

President Paul Kagame arrived in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, to attend the 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), scheduled for November 1-4.

The summit brings together 30 heads of state and Government, alongside ministers and representatives from business, civil society and youth organisations.

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Kagame joined host Prime Minister Gaston Browne, King Charles III, Queen Camilla and Commonwealth Secretary General Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey for the meeting, held under the theme "Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth".

The meeting programme includes high-level sessions, forums, an informal retreat and working sessions with the private sector.

Leaders are expected to discuss how the Commonwealth and its partners can increase trade among member countries and attract high-impact investment.

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During the meeting, Kagame will participate in a high-level panel alongside Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Samoa's Deputy Prime Minister Mulipola Anarosa Ale Molio'o.

The panel, which will take place during the Joint Forums and Side Events Opening Ceremony, will focus on unlocking the Commonwealth's full potential and building a better future for its people.

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He is also expected to attend a ceremonial parade marking the 45th anniversary of Antigua and Barbuda's independence.

The summit follows the previous CHOGM held in Apia, Samoa, in October 2024. Rwanda hosted the 26th edition in Kigali in June 2022, when President Kagame assumed the Commonwealth Chair-in-Office position, which he held for two years.

Rwanda joined the Commonwealth in 2009. The organisation comprises 56 member countries representing about 2.7 billion people.