Ghana: Protect Children, Uphold Their Rights

editorial

CHILDREN go to school to learn, develop their talents and prepare for the future. They must be able to do so in an environment where their safety, dignity and rights are protected.

Any situation that threatens this basic expectation deserves serious attention.

The alleged abuse of a 14-year-old student of Bolgatanga Girls Senior High School by two security personnel is, therefore, a matter of grave concern.

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Equally troubling are questions surrounding the school's decision to withdraw the student's boarding status following an internal investigation into the incident.

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The Executive Director of Child Rights International (CRI), Mr Bright Appiah, has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the matter.

His organisation wants the Commission to establish whether the school followed due process, respected the student's rights and acted in her best interests.

The Ghanaian Times is of the view that these concerns deserve a thorough and impartial investigation.

The allegations must not be treated lightly, and neither should any decision taken against the student be accepted without proper scrutiny.

It is important to stress that the allegations of abuse have yet to be conclusively established.

The accused persons are entitled to a fair process, just as the student is entitled to protection, dignity and fair treatment. Justice demands that all the facts be established without prejudice or pressure.

However, the circumstances raise an important question: how should a school respond when a student is allegedly abused by people employed to provide security within the school environment?

A school must be a place of safety. Students depend on teachers, administrators, security personnel and other staff to protect them while they pursue their education.

Where allegations of abuse arise, school authorities have a responsibility to respond promptly, investigate fairly and ensure that the welfare of the child remains central to every decision.

The reported withdrawal of the student's boarding status makes it particularly important for the school to explain the basis for its decision.

If disciplinary action was taken, the authorities must demonstrate that it was justified, proportionate and consistent with the relevant rules.

The fact that the student has special needs makes careful consideration of her circumstances even more important.

Children who require additional support must not be placed at a disadvantage when seeking protection or justice.

The Ministry of Education has reportedly condemned the alleged act and directed that the student receive medical attention and counselling.

Those measures are necessary, but they must be accompanied by a transparent investigation and appropriate action based on its findings.

CHRAJ must now examine the petition thoroughly. The Commission should establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged abuse, assess the school's handling of the matter and determine whether the student's rights were respected.

It should also examine the basis for withdrawing her boarding status and recommend corrective action where necessary.

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The Ghana Education Service must work with school authorities to ensure that child protection procedures are clear, effective and consistently applied.

Where staff members are accused of abusing students, investigations must be conducted without interference, and appropriate disciplinary or legal action must follow when wrongdoing is established.

There is also a broader lesson for the country's education system. Rules and codes of conduct are necessary to maintain discipline, but they must never become instruments that undermine children's rights.

School authorities must understand that protecting learners is as important as enforcing discipline.

We call on the Ministry of Education, the GES, school authorities and child protection institutions to strengthen safeguards for students and ensure that every allegation of abuse receives a fair and timely response.