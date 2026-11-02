Rwanda: Telugu Royals Crowned RCA Premier T20 League Champions

Telugu Royals were crowned champions of the 2026 RCA Premier T20 League Men's Division 1 after defeating Challengers Cricket Club by 36 runs in the final at Gahanga Cricket Stadium on Sunday, November 1.

In the title decider, Telugu Royals posted 167/4 in their allotted 15 overs before restricting Challengers to 131/7 to seal the championship.

The victory capped an impressive campaign for the Royals, who established themselves as one of the leading sides during the league phase before navigating the knockout rounds to reach the final.

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Challengers, meanwhile, entered the final with confidence after securing direct qualification by defeating Telugu Royals by seven wickets in Qualifier 1.

However, the final presented a different challenge, with the Royals producing a strong response to avenge that defeat and claim the title.

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The Royals' batting display proved decisive as they set a competitive target of 168 in the shortened contest. Challengers struggled to keep pace with the required scoring rate and finished 36 runs short.

The victory completed a remarkable turnaround for Telugu Royals in the playoffs. After losing to Challengers in Qualifier 1, they kept their title hopes alive by defeating Tally Globe by 10 runs in the subsequent knockout match before overcoming Challengers in the final.

For Challengers, the defeat brought an end to an otherwise strong campaign, although they will be disappointed to have fallen short in the title decider.

The tournament also recognised several outstanding individual performances, with awards presented to the competition's top performers.

Muhammad Nadir won the Most Valuable Player award after contributing 21 runs and taking 12 wickets during the campaign.

Hamza Khan claimed the Best Batter award, scoring 228 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 159.44 and an average of 38.

The Best Bowler award went to Theoneste Hakuziyaremye, who claimed 18 wickets in eight innings at an economy rate of 5.21 and an average of 8.39.

Chris Yussuf Namuhoranye was named Best Fielder after an impressive campaign in which he recorded 11 dismissals across eight matches, including six catches and two run-outs.

The 2026 edition brought together Rwanda's leading cricket clubs over two months of competition, offering players a platform to showcase their talent and compete in the domestic T20 format.

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Telugu Royals' victory brings the Division 1 campaign to a close, with the side finishing the season as champions.