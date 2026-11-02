Rwanda/Cameroon: Afcon U-23 - Nshimiyimana Summons Squad for Cameroon Qualifier

Rwanda U-23 head coach Eric Nshimiyimana has named his squad for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) U-23 second-round qualifying tie against Cameroon.

Nshimiyimana has blended locally based players with several foreign-based talents, including Bedford Town midfielder Claude Smith Kayibanda of England, Belgium-based midfielder Munezero Ngabo and France-based duo Taylan Mukuunda and Thierry Musabyimana.

The coach has also retained several players who played key roles in Rwanda's successful first-round campaign against Sudan.

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Amavubi U-23 reached the second round after beating Sudan 4-1 on aggregate, winning the first leg 3-0 in Kigali before securing a 1-1 draw in the return match in Juba.

Rwanda will host Cameroon in the first leg at Kigali Pelé Stadium on November 11 before travelling to Yaoundé for the return fixture on November 17.

The winner of the two-legged tie will advance to the third and final qualifying round, where a place at the 2027 U-23 AFCON finals will be up for grabs.

Provisional squad:

Goalkeepers

· Moria Iradukunda (Police FC)

· Steven Albert Ishimwe (Gorilla FC)

· Jean Claude Nshimiyumukiza (Intare FC)

Defenders

· Fabrice Iyabivuze (Gasogi United)

· Abdtoul Niyigena (Etoile de l'Est)

· Angelo Ndayishimiye (Intare FC)

· Muhadjiruna Ntwari (Gorilla FC)

· Didier Ndayishimiye (Rayon Sports)

· Abidal Niyonzima (APR FC)

· Arsene Kanamugire (Gasogi United)

· Mwumvaneza Tumusifu (APR FC)

Midfielders:

· Claude Smith Kayibanda (Bedford Town FC, England)

. Kennedy Hoziyana (Kigali FC)

· Leon Muzigamy Nkundukuri (Gasogi United)

· Thierry Byiringiro (Gasogi United)

· Thierry Musabyimana (ESM Gonfreville l'Orcher, France)

· Jesus Bobo (Marine FC)

· Ngabo Munezero (K. Beerschot VA, Belgium)

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· Rene Niyonkuru (Intare FC)

· Daniel Ntirenganya (Rayon Sports)

Forwards

· Honore Shingiro (Kiyovu Sports)

· Eriohe Yangiriyeneza (Tony Academy)

· Sultan Bobo (Marine FC)

· Taylan Mukuunda (FBBP 01, France)

· David Niyo (NK Veres, Ukraine)

· Christian Ingabire (Police FC)

· Fabrice Igiraneza (Kigali FC)