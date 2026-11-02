Malawi: Mayor Jomo Hit With K297.8m Lawsuit Over Alleged Fuel Queue Beating

Blantyre City Mayor Isaac Jomo Osman is facing a K297.8 million damages claim and demands for a written apology from a motorist who alleges he was assaulted during a dispute at a fuel station in Blantyre.

Lordmarlven Nechavava, through his lawyers, Ritz Attorneys-at-Law, has issued a demand letter seeking K297,789,437.96 from Osman and the Blantyre City Council over an alleged assault and battery at Mount Pleasant on 28 October 2026.

The claim threatens to escalate what began as a reported altercation in a fuel queue into a potentially costly legal battle for both the mayor and the council.

In a letter dated 29 October 2026, seen by Nyasa Times, Nechavava's lawyers demand K97.8 million in general damages and K200 million in aggravated or exemplary damages, excluding medical expenses.

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The demand comes a day after Nechavava reportedly lodged a formal complaint against Osman at Blantyre Police Station.

According to the lawyers, Nechavava had been waiting for fuel when he questioned the mayor over an alleged decision to allow another motorist to jump the queue, despite claims that he had spent three days waiting at the filling station.

The letter alleges that Osman, who was carrying a stick, struck Nechavava during the confrontation.

The alleged assault is said to have left Nechavava with injuries to his jaw, making it difficult for him to eat.

In addition to the financial compensation, Nechavava is demanding a written apology from both Osman and the Blantyre City Council for what his lawyers describe as "regrettable, deplorable and despicable conduct".

"Our client further demands of the mayor and the council a written apology for the regrettable, deplorable and despicable conduct. The payment and the written apology are required within seven days of the date of this letter," the demand letter, signed by Yankho Kawalewale, states.

The lawyers warn that failure to comply within seven days will result in legal proceedings against both Osman and the council.

"Where both are not received within that period, we have instructions to take the most drastic legal steps open to our client against both the mayor and council," the letter states.

The claim places Osman and the council under mounting pressure over an incident that allegedly unfolded amid fuel shortages and long queues, which have become a major source of frustration for motorists across the country.

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The allegations have not been tested in court, and neither Osman nor the Blantyre City Council had publicly responded to the claims at the time of writing.