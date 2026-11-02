Malawi: Minister Says ACB Acting Chief Will Stay Until Permanent Appointment

Malawi's anti-graft chief is staying put. Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Charles Mhango has ordered Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) acting director general Gabriel Chembezi to keep working until a permanent boss is appointed.

The move came after Chembezi's 12-month tenure ran out on November 3, 2026, before the search for a substantive director general was finished.

Mhango says the process is at an advanced stage but could not be wrapped up before the contract expired.

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"I have directed that the current acting director general should continue working until we conclude the appointment process for the substantive Director General," he said.

A revolving door

The post has been a headache for some time.

Chembezi was appointed last November by President Peter Mutharika's administration, after the removal of another acting director general, Hilary Chilomba.

Chilomba had been appointed during the Malawi Congress Party era, having taken over from Martha Chizuma in June 2024.

The job has been advertised three times in two years. It was re-advertised in August this year, and in December 2025 none of the eight shortlisted candidates passed the interviews, prompting another recruitment exercise.

Chembezi was among those shortlisted for another round of interviews, but was unsuccessful.

The acting appointments are made under Section 68(8) of the Corrupt Practices Act, which allows the President to appoint an acting director general where both the director and deputy director posts are vacant.

The appointment may last for up to six months or until the vacancy is filled.