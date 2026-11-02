South Africa: Sundowns Held As CAF Women's Champions League Opens With Two Draws

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies were held to a goalless draw by Egyptian hosts FC Masar as the CAF Women's Champions League got under way with two stalemates in Ismailia on Sunday.

The South Africans, seeking a third continental title after victories in 2021 and 2023, were unable to find a breakthrough at the Suez Canal Stadium despite enjoying the better of the early exchanges.

Sundowns had opportunities through Karabo Dhlamini, whose long-range effort was saved shortly after halftime before she fired narrowly wide in the 70th minute.

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But they were fortunate not to fall behind when defender Khutso Pila lost possession in a dangerous position, allowing Masar a clear opportunity that ended with the home side striking the post.

Sundowns thought they had snatched victory in stoppage time when substitute Nthabiseng Majiya put the ball in the net, but the referee had already blown for an infringement.

The result means Sundowns have still not beaten Masar in the competition, having lost 1-0 to the Egyptian club at the 2024 finals.

Earlier on Sunday, tournament debutants FUS Rabat of Morocco and Cameroon's Lekié Football Filles also played out a goalless draw.

FUS had scored 14 goals in three victories during the North African qualifiers but were unable to reproduce that form against their Cameroonian opponents, who included experienced international Ajara Nchout Njoya in their starting line-up.

The results leave all four teams in Group A with one point and no goals scored or conceded after the opening round.

Sundowns next face Lekié on Wednesday, while Masar meet FUS Rabat in the other Group A fixture.

Group B gets under way on Monday when defending champions AS FAR of Morocco face Ugandan debutants Kawempe Muslim Ladies, followed by Mali's USFAS Bamako against Ghana's Ampem Darkoa.

The top two teams in each group qualify for the semi-finals on November 11, with the final scheduled for November 15.