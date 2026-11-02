Rwanda: Kimi Antonelli Makes Formila 1 History As Youngest World Champion

Andrea Kimi Antonelli made Formula 1 history on Sunday, November 1, after becoming the youngest-ever world champion, securing the 2026 drivers' title with a third-place finish at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

At 20 years and 68 days, the Mercedes driver broke Sebastian Vettel's record, set when the German won his first title aged 23 in 2010.

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Antonelli entered the Mexican race needing only a top-nine finish to secure the championship, regardless of his rivals' results. He crossed the line third behind winner Max Verstappen and Ferrari start Lewis Hamilton, sealing the title with four races remaining.

His victory also ended Italy's 73-year wait for a drivers' world champion. The country's last title winner was Alberto Ascari, who claimed consecutive championships in 1952 and 1953.

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Speaking after the race, an emotional Antonelli described the championship as the beginning of something bigger rather than the peak of his ambitions.

"This is just the beginning. I think this win is just going to mark a new beginning, a new point where to build on and to keep improving and keep trying to win the championship," he said.

The Italian admitted that maintaining concentration had not always been easy, particularly with the championship fight becoming a major talking point early in the season.

"It hasn't been easy to always keep the focus because obviously the thought of the championship was there very early on, especially looking at the start of the season," he said.

"But I'm really happy that we managed to bring it home to win the championship and now we're going to enjoy the rest of the season."

With four case remaining on the 2026 Formula 1 calendar, Antonelli leads the standings with 380 points, followed by Max Verstappen with 261 points and Lewis Hamilton with 259, making the occasion even more memorable for the young driver.

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, was among those who embraced the Italian after the race, while Verstappen also shared the podium with the newly crowned champion.

Antonelli said sharing the moment with the two drivers was special and expressed hope for more battles against them in the coming seasons.

"It's been incredible to share the podium with Max and Lewis and hopefully many more battles with them in the future," he said.

His championship also represents a major achievement for Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, who promoted him to the senior team in 2025 after his performances in junior racing categories.

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Antonelli replaced Hamilton, who moved to Ferrari, and has since established himself among Formula 1's leading drivers.

With the championship decided, attention now turns to the remaining races in Brazil, Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

For Antonelli, however, the celebrations in Mexico marked more than the end of a title fight. They signalled the arrival of a new generation of Formula 1 champion.