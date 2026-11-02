Rwanda/Mali: Constantine Recalls Ruboneka, Manzi in Squad for Mali Double-Header

2 November 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda head coach Stephen Constantine has largely retained the squad that made an impressive start to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, with defender Thierry Manzi and midfielder Jean Bosco Ruboneka returning for two crucial Group K encounters against Mali in November.

The double-header could have a significant bearing on the qualification race, with Amavubi currently joint-top of the group on six points after consecutive victories over Liberia and Cape Verde.

Rwanda will travel to face Mali at Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako on November 13 before hosting the return fixture at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on November 17.

Constantine has opted for continuity, retaining the bulk of the players who impressed in the opening two matches as Rwanda seek to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign.

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The main talking point in the provisional squad is the return of Manzi and Ruboneka, both of whom missed the previous qualifiers after spending time without clubs.

Their inclusion adds experience and depth to the squad ahead of what is expected to be Rwanda's toughest test in the group so far.

Mali, however, will also head into the double-header unbeaten, having collected six points from their opening two matches. Both sides sit level at the top of Group K, with identical goal differences, making the two encounters particularly important in the race for qualification.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Patient Niyongira, Adolphe Hakizimana, Yves Mugisha, Fiacre Ntwari.

Defenders: Ange Mutsinzi, Clement Niyigena, Phanuel Kavita, Nganji Djarry, Thierry Manzi.

Wing-backs: Emmanuel Imanishimwe, Leroy-Jacques Mickels, Claude Niyomugabo, Elie Ishimwe Ganijuru, Obed Uwumukuza, Jojea Kwizera, Jean Gilbert Byiringiro, Gilbert Mugisha.

Midfielders: Bonheur Mugisha, Djihad Bizimana, Hakim Sahabo, Elie Tatou Iradukunda, Kevin Muhire, Jean Bosco Ruboneka.

Forwards: Innocent Nshuti, Taiba Mbonyumwami, Abeddy Biramahire, Joy-Lance Mickels, Fidèle Uwiyaremye and Joy-Slayd Mickels.

Read the original article on New Times.

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