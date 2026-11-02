Rwanda: Local Assembly of Electric Buses Is a Step Towards Cleaner Transport

editorial

The plan to locally assemble more than 200 electric buses under an agreement involving Chinese firm Chery and Ecofleet Solutions is a welcome step in the country's shift towards cleaner transport. Starting with public buses is especially significant: these vehicles serve large numbers of people every day, so the benefits of cleaner mobility can reach far beyond individual car owners.

The choice also makes practical sense. Public transport is central to how people get to work, school, health facilities and markets. Replacing diesel buses with electric ones can significantly reduce emissions and exposure to exhaust along busy routes, while helping make the benefits of clean energy more widely shared.

There is an economic reason to act, too. Global petroleum supply remains vulnerable to geopolitical tensions and other disruptions that can affect prices and availability. A transport system that depends heavily on imported fuel leaves commuters, operators and the wider economy exposed to shocks beyond their control. Expanding electric public transport can gradually reduce that dependence and provide greater resilience.

Local assembly adds another important dimension. The project can help build practical skills and experience in vehicle production, maintenance and electric mobility. Over time, this could support a wider local ecosystem of technicians, suppliers and service providers. Those gains will depend on how much capability and value are developed in Rwanda as assembly gets under way.

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The transition must also be planned carefully. Electric buses need reliable charging infrastructure, adequate power supply, trained maintenance teams and financing models that keep services affordable for operators and passengers. Good enough, we already have electric buses on our roads, which means we are not starting from zero.

Routes and charging schedules must be designed around how buses are used, so that the shift improves service rather than disrupting it. The announced agreements include plans for local assembly and an electric bus fleet, providing a basis for that work to move forward.

Public transport is the right place to begin because a single bus can carry many people, making each shift away from petroleum more consequential. As the fleet grows, implementation should keep commuters' needs at the centre: reliable services, accessible fares and broad coverage.

This deal is an opportunity to align cleaner mobility with industrial development and energy security. If the buses are assembled and deployed alongside the necessary charging and maintenance systems, more Rwandans will benefit directly from the transition--and the country will be better prepared for uncertainty in global fuel markets.