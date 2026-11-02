Morocco Welcomes Failure to Renew UN Mission in Western Sahara

MONROVIA — Morocco has welcomed the United Nations Security Council's reported failure to renew the mandate of its peacekeeping mission in Western Sahara, describing the development as a significant step toward ending the decades-long territorial dispute.

The Security Council reportedly failed on Friday, October 30, to adopt competing resolutions seeking to extend the mandate of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO), which was due to expire on October 31, 2026.

According to the reports, Russia vetoed a United States-sponsored resolution proposing a one-year extension, despite receiving 11 votes in favor and three abstentions. A separate Russian-sponsored proposal also reportedly failed to secure approval.

In a statement attributed to Morocco's Royal Office, the kingdom described the development as a major step toward what it called the definitive closure of the Moroccan Sahara issue at the United Nations.

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Morocco said the non-renewal should bring an end to MINURSO's presence in the disputed territory, including the withdrawal of its personnel and equipment.

The kingdom also argued that the Security Council should discontinue its periodic consideration of Western Sahara, including reports by the UN Secretary-General and briefings by his Personal Envoy.

However, the expiration of MINURSO's mandate would not automatically resolve the sovereignty dispute or remove Western Sahara from the Security Council's agenda.

Established in April 1991 under Security Council Resolution 690, MINURSO was tasked with monitoring a ceasefire between Morocco and the Frente POLISARIO and organizing a referendum on the territory's political future.

The referendum has never been held because of longstanding disagreements between the parties.

The mission has since undertaken ceasefire monitoring, security observation, mine action support and logistical assistance to UN-led diplomatic efforts.

Morocco maintains that autonomy under its sovereignty offers the most viable solution to the dispute, while the Frente POLISARIO continues to demand self-determination, including the option of independence.

The kingdom said it remains committed to diplomatic engagement and ceasefire arrangements while safeguarding what it considers its territorial integrity and national security.

The reported failure to renew MINURSO's mandate has raised uncertainty over the future of international monitoring and UN-led efforts to resolve the Western Sahara dispute, which has persisted for more than five decades.