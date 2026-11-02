Namibia: Donny Tee, Scofield Claim Historic Wins At Alex Race Day

It was a historic Saturday at the Rehoboth racetrack as Donny Tee and Scofield claimed the coveted feature race victories at the Standard Bank Alex Angermund Race Day, delivering a fitting tribute to Alex Angermund.

On a day dedicated to celebrating excellence, both horses lived up to expectations with dominant performances in their respective feature races, cementing their status among the day's top performers.

The main import race, run over 1 400metres (m), saw Donny Tee of De Waal Racing emerge victorious. Whisper of Burger Racing (BR) finished second, while Eamon Freygang's Torix Night secured third place.

Donny Tee's owner pocketed N$12 000 and received a trophy for winning the import feature race.

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Angermund Racing's (AR) Scofield also claimed top honours in the Namibian-bred (Nambred) main plate, taking home N$8 000 and a trophy.

Scofield faced stiff competition from Okahandja's Katiti Komambo, which finished second, while AR's Bokkie claimed third place in a closely contested race that kept spectators on their toes.

In the 1 600m thoroughbred race, Freygang's Flight Engineer emerged victorious, followed by Vision in second place and Crystal Maiden in third.

The import maiden race also provided plenty of excitement, with Love the USA taking the win ahead of Leif Erikson and Aethelwulf, who finished second and third respectively.

One of the country's dominant thoroughbreds, Pee Jay, continued its impressive form by winning the 2 200m race, while Katiti Komambo secured victory in the Nambred category over the same distance.

The two 2 200m races were the longest-distance events on the day's programme.

Nico-Lynn Angermund, secretary of AR, said winning the main race was a moment of great joy and pride for the club.

Beyond the victory, she said the achievement served as a reminder of the importance of unity, teamwork and supporting one another.

"We celebrated with grateful hearts, knowing that winning is special, but remaining humble in victory is what truly matters. At the end of the day, it's not just about the race we win, but the respect, friendships and sportsmanship we build along the way," she said.

Sakie Burger of BR also expressed excitement following Pee Jay's victory in the 2 200m race, saying the legendary horse was in excellent form and had the potential to win more competitions.

"We are happy, we maintained our winning streak and proud of our horse's performance. Even the club's other horses did very well, and we look forward to the next competition," he said.

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