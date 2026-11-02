Namibia: Haitope Storms to Region 5 Marathon Victory

Namibia's marathon runner Lavinia Haitope delivered a commanding performance to win the women's 21.1-kilometre (km) race at the 2026 AUSC Region 5 Marathon in Pretoria, South Africa, yesterday.

Haitope clocked 1:14:41 to cross the finish line ahead of South Africa's experienced distance runner Irvette van Zyl, who settled for second place, as the Namibian claimed the regional title.

The event attracted close to 5 200 runners across its various race categories, bringing together athletes from different countries in a celebration of African sporting talent and unity.

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An elated Haitope said she was delighted with her performance and the victory, describing the race as an enjoyable experience.

"It was a great race and a great win. I am happy," she said.

In the men's 21.1km race, South Africa's Bennett Seloyi claimed the title in 1:04:39, with Kenya's Stephen Ngigi Kangethe finishing second in 1:04:59.

Namibia's Simon Matias secured third place in 1:05:25, adding another podium finish to the country's performance at the regional event.

Matias said although the race was challenging, he was satisfied with the outcome, having set himself the target of finishing among the top three.

"It was a good race. It was tough, but I am happy to finish in the top three, as that was the plan," he said.

South Africa also enjoyed success in the shorter distances, with Glenrose Xaba winning the women's 10km race, while Chris Mhlanga took the men's 10km title. Carina Swiegers emerged victorious in the women's 5km category.

Namibia also celebrated success in the one-mile para-athletics category, where T54 wheelchair athlete Woodly Gowaseb successfully defended his title. Fellow Namibian Nico Kharuxab finished second, while Mateus Angula took third place, completing a clean sweep of the podium for Namibia.

Region 5 Chief Executive Officer Stanley Mutoya commended Namibia for its contribution to the development of the marathon, recalling that the country hosted two previous editions in 2018 and 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the event.

He said the return of the marathon was an important milestone for the region, with organisers determined to grow the competition and increase its impact.

"We are grateful to Namibia. They hosted two editions in 2018 and 2019 before COVID-19 came in to disrupt business. We are happy to be back, bigger and better, and with more impact," Mutoya said.

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He further highlighted the importance of inclusivity, saying the participation of para-athletes formed part of Region 5's broader commitment to ensuring that sport provides opportunities for everyone.

"As part of Region 5's inclusion revolution, we have made sure to bring in para-athletes to be part of the celebration of African heritage. We are showing the unity of Africa. That is why the theme of the event is 'Africa United'. You will not find an event like this in Africa," he said. [email protected]