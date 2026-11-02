Mozambique: Major Fire Destroys Large Part of HCM Oncology Department

Maputo — A major fire on Sunday destroyed a large part of the Oncology Department at Maputo Central Hospital (HCM), the country's largest health facility, causing material damage but "it did not reach the bunker, which is the core area for radiotherapy services."

According to the health minister, Ussene Isse, speaking to reporters, radiotherapy is highly sensitive to high temperatures, which means that absence of visible damage "does not necessarily mean the equipment remains in working order."

The minister explained that a multisectoral team is currently on-site conducting an assessment to determine the extent of the damage. However, there were no fatalities or injuries resulting from the fire. All 22 patients admitted to the Oncology ward were evacuated in a timely manner, "thanks to the intervention of the various sectors involved in the emergency response."

"Of the 22 evacuated patients, 12 have been discharged, while the remaining 10 have been transferred to the Dermatology Department, where they continue to receive medical care and psychological support. A dedicated unit for the care and support of oncology patients has been established to ensure assistance for those requiring inpatient care as well as those receiving outpatient treatment", the minister said.

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"Our mission is to save lives, and we will take care of you. We have drawn up this plan at the HCM so that we can accommodate patients arriving for inpatient care as well as those coming for outpatient treatment", he added.

The minister also highlighted the involvement of several public institutions, notably the National Public Rescue Service, the Maputo International Airport fire department, the National Atomic Energy Agency, and healthcare professionals, whose actions were crucial in preventing more serious consequences.

Regarding the risks of radiation exposure, Isse said that the cobalt capsule used in radiotherapy procedures has been safely removed and is now properly secured, thanks to the technical assistance of the National Atomic Energy Agency.

"The capsule contains a radioactive source used in cancer treatment, which requires specialized handling. There is no risk of radioactive contamination. Radiation measurements were taken in the vicinity of the radiotherapy unit, yielding negative results", he said.

However, he added, assessment of the equipment remains a priority, especially given that this is a highly specialized service essential for the treatment of cancer patients.