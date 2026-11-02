Kenya: Gachagua Threatens to Leave Kenya for U.S. If Opposition Loses 2027 Election

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has suggested that he could move permanently to the United States with his family should the Opposition fail to unseat President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua, who leads the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), linked his possible departure to the political direction of the Mt Kenya region, warning that a divided electorate could undermine the Opposition's prospects of taking power.

Speaking during a Sunday night interview with a vernacular television station, the former Deputy President maintained that the Opposition had sufficient political support to defeat Ruto but cautioned that internal rivalries could hand the incumbent an advantage.

He expressed optimism about the Opposition's chances, arguing that victory would be achievable if its leaders resisted attempts to fragment their political support.

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"I am convinced that the Opposition will win, if it does not allow itself to be divided," he said.

However, Gachagua appeared to place part of his political future in the hands of Mt Kenya voters, urging them to resist competing political interests and rally behind one presidential candidate.

He warned that he would have no reason to continue living in Kenya if the region ignored his calls for political unity and allowed its support to be split among rival camps.

"If our people allow themselves to be divided, I will just board a plane and go to the US. I have a home there," he said.

Gachagua further indicated that he could make the decision before the 2027 polls if he became convinced that political leaders from the region were misleading voters and frustrating efforts to build a united political front.

"If I see that our people have been misled and divided through their own leaders, because I will be woke, I will not be here in Kenya," he added.

The DCP leader maintained that he had done his part in attempting to bring together Mt Kenya's political leadership and would not accept blame should the region fail to heed his appeals.

He reiterated that he had the option of relocating to America alongside his family, insisting that he had already established a home there.

"I have tried to unite the region, so no one will ask me any question. No one will ask me the reason for fleeing. I will just go to America with my people because I have a home there," he said.

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The remarks come weeks after Gachagua returned to Kenya from an extended visit to the United States, where he reportedly met Kenyans living abroad and spent time at his American residence.

He departed Kenya on August 26 and made a low-key return on October 20, following nearly two months away.

His latest comments also come against the backdrop of growing political manoeuvring within Mt Kenya as leaders position themselves ahead of the 2027 elections.

The region, which commands a significant share of the national electorate, is expected to play a decisive role in determining the outcome of the presidential contest.

Gachagua has been seeking to consolidate his influence in the region and secure its backing for a common Opposition candidate as political parties work towards building an alternative coalition to challenge Ruto.