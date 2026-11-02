Kenya: Ruto Returns to Kisii Next Week As He Courts Region That Traditionally Backed Raila

Nairobi — President William Ruto is set to return to Kisii next week for a three-day development tour, with several road projects lined up for launch and major announcements expected during his visit.

National Assembly Majority Whip and South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro said the President would tour the Gusii region from November 9 to 11, 2026, on an itinerary expected to cover various development initiatives.

The itinerary includes the Sengenya-Openda-Karungu-Kiagware Road and the Nyakeyo-Nyamasege-Nyakorere-Moma roads, along with other infrastructure projects.

Osoro said the detailed programme would be released once it had been finalised but hinted that the Head of State would make significant announcements during his engagements with residents.

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"Major announcements will also be made during this visit. Expect surprises," Osoro said, inviting residents to turn out for the President's engagements.

The upcoming visit will be Ruto's latest tour of the region following his four-day development tour of Kisii and Nyamira counties in April 2026.

During that visit, which ran from April 12 to 15, the President launched and inspected several projects targeting infrastructure, healthcare, education, sports and trade.

Among the major highlights was the launch of the upgrade and expansion of Gusii Stadium, alongside the handover of a Sh27 million bus to Shabana FC and a further Sh20 million allocation to support the football club.

Ruto also launched the Sh700 million rehabilitation and expansion of the Kisii water supply network, with an additional Sh350 million earmarked for solarising an 80-kilometre water pipeline.

In the roads sector, he launched the construction of 50 kilometres of roads in Nyaribari Chache and announced plans for an additional 220 kilometres of new roads across Kisii County, alongside 280 kilometres already under construction.

Other engagements included the launch of the Suneka Airstrip upgrade, inspection of the Kisii Cancer Centre, construction of student accommodation at Nyamache Kenya Medical Training College and the commissioning of modern markets in different parts of the county.

The November tour comes against the backdrop of an evolving political contest in the Gusii region, which has traditionally supported opposition presidential candidates, particularly former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

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In the 2013 General Election, Odinga secured 68.83 per cent of the presidential vote in Kisii against Uhuru Kenyatta's 27.78 per cent.

The trend continued in the 2017 election, when Odinga garnered 55.28 per cent against Kenyatta's 43.16 per cent in the county.

In the 2022 presidential election, Odinga, then running on an Azimio la Umoja ticket, received approximately 65.8 per cent of the votes, while Ruto garnered 33.6 per cent.

The voting history has made Kisii and neighbouring Nyamira important political battlegrounds, with successive presidential candidates seeking to consolidate support in the region.

Ruto's April visit was also accompanied by political engagements with elected leaders, religious figures and other community representatives, including meetings at Kisii State Lodge.

The President's November return will therefore provide another opportunity for his administration to showcase its development programmes in a region where his main presidential rival in 2022 commanded a significant share of the vote.