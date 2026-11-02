Africa: Google's Skilling Africa With Google to Expand Digital and Ai Readiness Across Africa

Google announced the launch of its new Skilling Africa with Google website designed to expand access to digital and AI skills across the continent and help address the growing demand for AI-ready talent. The offline-capable Skilling App will enable users from all over Africa to access over 15 Google training initiatives - including Hustle Academy, Google Career Certificates and Google Cloud Skills offline in a single, unified, and personalized learning hub.

Africa is on the threshold of a $2.9 trillion AI-driven economic opportunity, yet the region faces a unique "AI Paradox"; high digital enthusiasm countered by severe infrastructure constraints and talent deficits. More than 90% of companies report a shortage of AI-ready talent. The Skilling Africa with Google learning hub aims to help close this gap by equipping 3 million people across Africa with digital and AI skills by 2030. This initiative builds upon Google's established milestone of training over 7 million young Africans through previous foundational programs.

The website can easily be accessed through Google's 1-click Google Single Sign-On (SSO) which will enable learners to connect to the learning hub directly with no app store download required to access the lessons. While inside the hub, learners can discover short and bite-sized lessons on AI, Google Cloud, digital skills, entrepreneurship and career development, providing a quick to grasp learning experience for students, developers, entrepreneurs and professionals on the move.

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"Africa has a significant opportunity to shape the future of AI, but unlocking that opportunity will require people with the skills to build, use and innovate with these technologies," said Alex Okosi, Managing Director, Google Africa. "Through Skilling Africa with Google, we are bringing our skilling programmes together to make digital and AI learning easily accessible to more people across the continent. Our ambition to equip 3 million people by 2030 reflects our commitment to helping Africans build the skills they need to participate in and contribute to the digital economy."

Built with the realities of African learners in mind, the learning hub is designed to address some of the barriers that can make digital learning difficult to access, including high data costs, inconsistent connectivity, device limitations and language diversity. Its data-lite architecture and offline capabilities allow learners to download bite-sized lessons over Wi-Fi and complete them entirely offline.

The learning hub will also feature an AI-powered Study Buddy called SCOUT - Smart Companion for Online Understanding and Training. SCOUT provides personalised learning support and helps users navigate their learning journeys. Gamified learning experiences, including a Skill Tree, will allow users to track their progress, maintain learning streaks, earn badges and discover relevant learning pathways as they build their skills.