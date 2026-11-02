Somalia: Puntland Police Seize Truck Carrying Illegal Weapons in Garowe

Garowe — Puntland police have seized a truck carrying illegally possessed firearms at a security checkpoint in Garowe, the regional capital of Nugal, authorities said.

The seizure took place at the Laacdheere vehicle checkpoint during a security operation conducted by Puntland Police, particularly officers from the Nugal Regional Police Division.

In a statement, Puntland Police Command said the truck was found transporting unlicensed firearms during a search operation. The statement did not specify the number or type of weapons seized.

Police said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to prevent the illegal movement of weapons, curb security threats and maintain public safety across the region.

The Nugal Regional Police Division said it would strengthen inspections and security operations, while urging residents to cooperate with security forces and help maintain peace and public order.

Authorities did not provide further details about the truck's driver or whether any arrests had been made.