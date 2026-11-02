Djibouti: Somali Parliament Speaker Arrives in Djibouti for Four-Day Official Visit

Djibouti — Somalia's House of the People Speaker, Abdiqadir Mohamed Nur Jama, arrived in Djibouti on Monday for a four-day official visit aimed at strengthening parliamentary cooperation and bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries.

Jama and a delegation of lawmakers were welcomed at Djibouti's international airport by National Assembly Speaker Dileita Mohamed Dileita and other members of the Djiboutian parliament.

The visit follows an invitation from Dileita and is expected to focus on strengthening cooperation between the two countries' legislative bodies, exchanging parliamentary experience and promoting shared interests.

According to Somalia's parliament, the visit also aims to reinforce the longstanding ties between Somalia and Djibouti, which are rooted in historical, cultural and diplomatic relations.

Jama is accompanied by House of the People protocol officer Mohamed Abdullahi Hassan (Nuux), several lawmakers and the parliament's secretary-general.

The visit comes as the two neighbouring countries continue to maintain close political and diplomatic relations, with parliamentary engagement forming part of their broader bilateral cooperation.