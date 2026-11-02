Egypt: Somali Information Minister Visits Embassy in Cairo

2 November 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Cairo — Somalia's Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Abdifatah Qasim Mahmoud, has visited the Somali Embassy in Cairo during an official working trip to Egypt.

The minister was welcomed at the embassy by Somalia's Ambassador to Egypt, Ali Abdi Aware, and other diplomatic staff.

During the visit, Mahmoud toured various sections of the embassy and commended the ambassador and diplomatic team for their efforts in representing Somalia, safeguarding the country's interests and strengthening diplomatic relations between Mogadishu and Cairo.

Ambassador Aware thanked the minister for visiting the embassy and reaffirmed the mission's commitment to improving services for Somali citizens in Egypt while promoting Somalia's national interests and image in the country.

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