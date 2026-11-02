Somalia's House Speaker Arrives in Djibouti for Four-Day Official Visit

2 November 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Djibouti — Somalia's House of the People Speaker, Abdiqadir Mohamed Nur (Jaamac), arrived in Djibouti on an official four-day visit aimed at strengthening parliamentary cooperation and bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries.

Nur was welcomed at Djibouti's international airport by National Assembly Speaker Dileita Mohamed Dileita and members of the Djiboutian parliament.

The visit follows an invitation from Dileita and is expected to focus on strengthening the longstanding ties of friendship and brotherhood between Somalia and Djibouti, expanding cooperation between their respective parliaments and facilitating the exchange of parliamentary experience.

The two sides are also expected to discuss shared interests and ways to deepen cooperation for the benefit of both countries and their people.

Nur is accompanied by House of the People Marshal Mohamed Abdullahi Hassan (Nuux), several members of parliament and the parliament's secretary-general.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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