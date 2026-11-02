Kenya: KCB Defender to Face 'Lion's' Wrath After Sending Off Against Gor Mahia

NAIROBI — KCB head coach Robert 'The Lion' Matano has vowed to take action on Baron Ochieng' after the defender was sent off in Sunday's FKF Premier League tie against Gor Mahia at the Moi Stadium in Embu.

Matano said he was not impressed with how the youngster conducted himself, leading to his dismissal in the second half.

"I was not happy with the manner in which he earned the red card...through violent conduct. I don't like it when my players get red cards because of such silly actions. It almost cost us especially at a time when we were leading. I didn't like it and I will deal with him," the veteran tactician said.

The former national under 20 player was sent for an early shower in the 86th minute after a scuffle with Ebenezer Assifuah.

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Ochieng' was already on a yellow card for a reckless challenge on Patrick Essombe in the first half.

The bankers, however, did just about enough to hold on to their lead to eventually win 2-1, bringing K'Ogalo's four-match unbeaten streak to an end.

Goals from Assis Mambote and Richard Omondi in the first half put Matano's charges in the ascendancy, although Gor were always on the fringes of a comeback more so after Alpha Onyango converted from the spot in the 37th minute to halve the deficit.

Reflecting on a topsy-turvy afternoon, Matano admitted that time was always nigh for him to nip their five-match losing run against Gor.

"As I said before, there's nothing that does not have an end. We are very grateful...we have played well except for the referee who almost cost us the game. All in all we have the three points and we move on from here," he said.

The win hoists KCB to second place on 10 points, two adrift of Gor.

The table standings notwithstanding, Matano is not getting carried away by their current position, especially with the 2026/27 season a long way to go.

"We will continue to work hard in each and every game. It is still too early and we don't want to get overexcited. We are happy about the win but we are not getting carried away. We have only just played five games," the gaffer pointed out.

The bankers return to the pitch on Friday for another league duel against APS Bomet, hoping to reap more dividends from their hard work in training.