Senegal: Côte d'Ivoire's Bosson Greccy Hillary Dreams of Making Athletics History

A school physical education test set Bosson Greccy Hillary on a path to the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games. Now the 17-year-old Ivorian sprinter is preparing to compete in the 100 metres, with a dream of one day writing her name in the history of athletics.

Between training sessions, the demands of university and the pressure of competition, she is moving forward with determination, supported by those around her and driven by a passion she discovered almost by chance.

“I discovered athletics in ninth grade during physical education tests. My teacher told me, ‘You are, you are fast, you have an athlete’s build, so you can do it.’ That is how I got into it. And I am quite motivated. What motivates me is that, at the beginning, things were a little complicated, difficult, but I tell myself that I absolutely want to put my name in the history of athletics worldwide,” she says.

Her journey has been built step by step. After making her debut in youth championships, Hillary joined a training group before moving to the athletics training centre at the National Institute of Youth and Sports (INJS). She has also participated in the School Games in Algeria, as well as national championships and other competitions that have helped her gain experience.

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For Hillary, the event carries an immense dream: winning a gold medal.

“I really want to win an Olympic medal, that is to say, the gold medal. I want Côte d’Ivoire to have its first Youth Olympic medal. And I also want to make a name for myself, as I always say, to put my name in the book of athletics.”

Her ambition is supported by a family bond that plays a central role in her journey. Before every race, her father’s encouragement reassures her, particularly when the pressure builds.

“Throughout my career, my father has always been there. He is the one who supports me the most. He tends to tell me, ‘Go ahead, you can do it. Hard work is the only thing that pays off.’ He talks to me before every race, which has helped me become who I am today.”

The young sprinter’s development does not take place solely on the track. Having earned her baccalaureate, she is now in her first year at university. Balancing classes, training and everyday life requires careful organisation.

“To balance training, my studies and my daily life, I organise myself and try to manage my time well. I give my best during training while remaining serious about my studies. It is not always easy, but sometimes sacrifices have to be made,” she explains.

For her coach, Audrey Guetty, this dual commitment is an important part of Hillary’s development. At the training centre, continuing her education is a priority, just as much as improving her athletic performance.

“This year, she is in her first year at university, to show that, despite sport, she was able to obtain her baccalaureate. So, sport and studies are possible together, and she is doing very well,” Guetty says.

On the sporting front, managing stress remains a challenge. Guetty says Hillary tends to talk a lot when she is nervous, a reaction that can be misunderstood by those who do not know her well.

“The main challenge she must overcome is her stress. If you see her with her friends, you will see her talking a lot and pacing around. Some people will say, ‘This girl doesn’t know where she is going.’ But in reality, when she is stressed, all she does is talk. Stress is important in sport, but the good kind of stress, not the bad stress.”

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The coaching team is also working on her start, a technical aspect that required adjustments. According to Guetty, recent training sessions have shown clear improvement. The immediate goal is to help Hillary beat her personal record of 12.41 seconds, with guidance and exercises tailored to her needs.

For Guetty, the Youth Olympic Games should be a stepping stone. Taking part could open up opportunities for Hillary to compete at the World Championships, on the Diamond League circuit and, eventually, at the senior Olympic Games.

In Dakar, Hillary will carry her ambitions, her father’s support and the work of her coaching team. At 17, she knows that the road to the top requires patience and sacrifice. Her dream is already taking shape: to improve, break her personal record and one day write her name in the history of athletics.