Kenya: Sakaja Says He Is Not Joining ODM to Displace Anyone As He Declares Second-Term Bid

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has sought to reassure Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) members that his decision to join the party is not aimed at displacing existing members or taking over anyone's political position.

Sakaja, who officially joined ODM on Monday, said he was seeking to establish his own place within the party as he prepares to defend his Nairobi gubernatorial seat in the 2027 General Election.

"I am not joining ODM to take anyone's space or replace anybody. I am joining to take my rightful position," he said.

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The governor made the remarks as he formally declared his intention to seek a second term on the ODM ticket, amid indications that other party members, including Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna? No -- Tim? Aladwa, are also interested in contesting for the gubernatorial seat.

Sakaja said he would engage ODM leaders and other aspirants to address the question of the party's Nairobi gubernatorial ticket.

"I will also meet Aladwa, who has expressed interest in vying for governor on the ODM ticket, and we will engage, agree and reach a conclusion," he said.

His entry into ODM was welcomed by senior party officials, who assured him of an opportunity to participate in the party's political activities and promised free and fair nominations.

ODM Deputy Party Leader Simba Arati, who led the reception alongside Deputy Party Leader Hassan Joho, party chairperson Gladys Wanga and National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed, described Sakaja as a valuable addition to the party.

Arati said party leader Oburu Oginga had instructed him to receive the governor, whom he described as a "big fish".

"Karibu ODM, Sakaja. Our party leader, Oburu Oginga, instructed me to receive you into the party. Sakaja is a big fish, and we warmly welcome him. We will give everyone an opportunity, and our nominations will be free and fair," Arati said.

He also declared ODM's support for President William Ruto's re-election bid in 2027.

"As ODM, we shall also support William Ruto for the presidency," he said.

Sakaja, in turn, affirmed his support for the broad-based government arrangement between ODM and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), saying the two parties had settled on Ruto as their presidential candidate.

"ODM is now in government, and we have one presidential candidate, President William Ruto, under our broad-based government arrangement," he said.

The governor also linked his second-term ambitions to the President's re-election bid, saying both were seeking another mandate.

"President Ruto is going for his second term, and Sakaja is also seeking a second term," he said.

The governor also addressed accusations that he had been an ODM mole while serving in Nairobi under the UDA banner.

He said his working relationship with ODM was informed by the party's majority in the Nairobi County Assembly and the need to work with other political players to deliver services.

"For a long time, I have been accused of being an ODM mole, yet I was simply working with everyone. As the UDA leader in Nairobi's minority side, I had to work with ODM, which was the majority party in the County Assembly. This cooperation started long before the national broad-based government arrangement," he said.

Sakaja criticised leaders who had questioned his engagement with ODM and the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, arguing that political cooperation should not have been viewed through a tribal lens.

He said joining ODM was also an opportunity to advance the ideals championed by Raila, including human rights, social justice, social democracy and devolution.

"Now that ODM is in government, devolution will be stronger. Let us support and advance what Baba wanted for this country," he said.

Joho described Sakaja's entry into ODM as the culmination of a political journey that had been taking shape over time, citing the governor's longstanding relationship with the late Raila Odinga.

"Welcome, Sakaja. He has always been close to Baba, and there is no doubt about that. His joining ODM is the culmination of a journey he started a long time ago. We are confident that he will support the party as required," Joho said.

Wanga described the governor's entry as a significant moment for ODM, declaring Nairobi an ODM stronghold and assuring him of the party's support.

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"Today is a great day. We warmly welcome Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson to ODM. Welcome to the party, Sakaja. We assure you of our support. Nairobi is an ODM zone," she said.

She added that Sakaja had worked alongside ODM leaders in Nairobi despite belonging to a party that was in the minority in the County Assembly.

National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed said Sakaja's entry would strengthen ODM's political representation in Nairobi, pointing to the party's performance in the last General Election.

"We had a fruitful meeting on Saturday at Jacaranda, where you witnessed the strength of ODM as a party. In the last election, we secured the highest number of MCAs and Members of Parliament. Now, we will have MCAs, MPs and a Governor from our party," Junet said.

Sakaja's entry into ODM sets the stage for a potentially competitive nomination process as the party positions itself for the 2027 Nairobi gubernatorial contest.