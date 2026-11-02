Nigeria: ActionaAid Demands Transparency Over Govt's N50,000 Cash Support, Questions Funding, Beneficiary Selection

Abuja — ActionAid Nigeria has demanded full transparency from the federal government over its proposed N50,000 cash support for poor and vulnerable Nigerians, insisting that the government must disclose the funding source, beneficiary selection criteria and disbursement arrangements.

The organisation also raised concerns over conflicting descriptions of the intervention under the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI), noting that while the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Bernard Doro, announced it as a monthly intervention, the programme's official website describes it as a one-off grant.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, ActionAid Nigeria's Country Director, Andrew Mamedu, said Nigerians deserved clear and verifiable information on the programme's financial commitments and mechanisms for ensuring that public funds reached intended beneficiaries.

Mamedu said the government must explain whether the intervention was financed through existing budgetary allocations, supplementary appropriations, savings from economic reforms, development financing or other sources.

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He also called for the disclosure of the total amount committed, funds released and administrative costs associated with the programme.

"Direct cash assistance can provide immediate relief, but such interventions must be transparent, equitable and sustainable," he said.

ActionAid said the absence of a clearly disclosed programme budget, specific beneficiary targets and implementation timeline raised questions about the scale and sustainability of the intervention.

It noted that supporting one million households with N50,000 monthly would require N50 billion, while five million households would cost N250 billion monthly, stressing the need for transparent budgeting, legislative oversight and regular public reporting.

The organisation also questioned the proposed reliance on the National Social Register and verified national identity records for beneficiary selection.

According to the statement, the National Social Safety-Nets Coordinating Office (NASSCO) says the register contains more than 20 million poor and vulnerable households, but questions remain about when it was last updated and how newly impoverished households would be captured.

It urged the government to prioritise women-headed households, persons with disabilities, internally displaced persons, older persons and vulnerable rural communities.

The organisation further warned against making access to social protection dependent solely on national identification documents, mobile phones or bank accounts, calling for accessible mechanisms through which eligible Nigerians excluded from the register could seek assessment and redress.

Mamedu said social protection should be regarded as a responsibility of government rather than a political favour or charity.

"With the 2027 general elections approaching, government must demonstrate that this intervention is driven strictly by vulnerability and need, not political considerations," he said.

ActionAid also called for transparency in the selection of digital payment providers, disclosure of transaction and administrative costs, and independent verification of disbursements.

It urged the government to publish periodic reports detailing the number of households paid, total funds disbursed, geographical distribution, failed transactions and complaints resolved, while protecting beneficiaries' personal information.

The organisation outlined six demands, including publication of the programme's funding source, approved budget and implementation timeline; clarification of whether the N50,000 payment was a one-off grant or monthly allowance; and disclosure of eligibility criteria and beneficiary targets across states and local government areas.

Other demands include accessible grievance and inclusion mechanisms, third-party monitoring by credible civil society organisations, independent payment verification and safeguards against fund diversion and political interference.

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It also urged citizens to monitor the intervention and report cases of irregularities, exclusion and diversion to relevant oversight institutions and civil society organisations.

Beyond the immediate cash intervention, ActionAid called for stronger pro-poor economic and social policies to tackle the structural causes of poverty.

It said the government must invest in decent jobs, affordable healthcare, quality education, food security, sustainable livelihoods and essential public services to reduce poverty and build household resilience.

"The success of this intervention must be measured not by the amount announced, but by the number of vulnerable Nigerians who receive the support, the fairness of the selection process and the accountability with which public resources are managed," the statement said.