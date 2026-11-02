Uganda: MP Zambaali Mourns Kapere, Urges Ugandans to Prioritise Health Check-Ups

Nansana Municipality Member of Parliament Zambaali Bulasio Mukasa has paid tribute to comedian Yokaaba Mbuuse, popularly known as Kapere, describing him as a national figure whose life embodied patriotism, conviction and commitment to ordinary Ugandans.

Kapere died yesterday at around 8pm after reportedly losing his breath while attending a school function in which his children were participating.

According to people close to him, attempts to resuscitate him through cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) were unsuccessful.

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Mourning the comedian, Zambaali said Kapere remained committed to his beliefs and used his influence to speak about issues affecting the country, even during difficult political and social times.

He said Kapere had a unique ability to bring laughter to Ugandans during periods of hardship and oppression, making him a source of encouragement to many.

"Even during difficult times when we were going through challenges in this country, he was someone who could bring laughter. He made people smile and laugh even during periods of oppression," Zambaali said.

The legislator said Kapere's death should also serve as a wake-up call for Ugandans to prioritise preventive healthcare through routine medical examinations.

He warned that many people live with underlying health conditions without knowing it until they become critical, urging the government to strengthen public health awareness campaigns and encourage regular medical check-ups, including heart examinations.

Zambaali said early detection and medical intervention could help prevent some deaths, expressing concern over the loss of people with young families depending on them.

Beyond comedy, the MP remembered Kapere for his concern for ordinary people, particularly women struggling to provide for their children, vulnerable families and children facing challenges in schools.

He described the comedian as someone who took a keen interest in understanding the struggles of ordinary Ugandans and was willing to use his public platform to highlight their welfare.

"Kapere was a man who cared about the welfare of ordinary people. He had grown into a national figure from whom we can all learn," he said.

Zambaali said Kapere's death leaves a significant gap but urged Ugandans to draw lessons from his life, particularly his patriotism, love for the country and willingness to stand up for his convictions.

He said the comedian would be remembered not only for his contribution to entertainment but also for the values he represented and his connection with ordinary citizens.