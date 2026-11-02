Congo-Kinshasa: Ebola Kills More Than 5,000 in DR Congo

More than 5,000 people have died from an ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, government data has shown, according to the BBC.

Eight of 26 provinces are now affected, with more than 10,300 confirmed cases.

The outbreak, which started in May, became the country's deadliest in its history in August, public health officials said. The current case fatality rate is 48.6%.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In its latest update, the health ministry said the epicentre of the epidemic remains in the Ituri province, in the north-east of the country, which is a conflict zone, making it harder to contain the virus. Cases have also been confirmed in Kenya, Nigeria and Uganda.

This marks the 17th outbreak in DR Congo's history, according to the United Nations (UN), and the second largest in history.

The World Health Organization (WHO) office in Africa said a "continued scale-up of key control measures, greater access to affected areas, and community outreach" is needed to end the outbreak.

Testing and treatment are under way, along with clinical trials of vaccines, it added.

The Bundibugyo species is behind the current outbreak, but there is not yet any treatment or vaccine for this strain.

DR Congo's previous deadliest outbreak saw 2,299 deaths recorded between 2018-2020, the UN said.

The deadliest in history occurred in West Africa between 2014 and 2016, killing more than 11,325 people and spread across several countries, including Italy, the UK and United States, according to the WHO.

The UN warns that the current outbreak is "taking lives at a much faster rate".

Ebola is a rare, deadly disease caused by a virus, and symptoms come on suddenly.

As the disease progresses, vomiting and diarrhoea develop and it can lead to organ failure. Some, but not all, patients develop internal and external bleeding.

The virus spreads from one person to another by contact with infected bodily fluids such as blood or vomit.

Adding to the challenge of treating the disease, some health workers and a politician have been attacked while responding to the outbreak.