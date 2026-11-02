Mozambique: Terrorism Linked to Community Marginalization in Cabo Delgado

Maputo — Ghanaian President John Mahama has warned that the exploitation of natural gas in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province risks deepening local marginalization, as communities do not see the country's resource wealth as a national benefit.

According to Mahama, citing the 2026 State of Peace and Security in Africa Report at the Tana High-Level Forum on Security in Africa, held in Bahir Dar, the management of strategic natural resources and the inclusion of local communities are essential to addressing conflicts.

"Mozambique's gas wealth is visible, but local populations do not see it as a national dividend, but rather as another symbol of marginalisation", Mahama said, at a meeting also attended by Mozambican President Daniel Chapo.

The report links perceptions of economic exclusion to security challenges in Cabo Delgado, which has faced an armed insurgency since 2017. It stresses the need to ensure that natural resource exploitation generates tangible benefits for communities living in areas covered by major projects.

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The document, covering the period from January 2025 to June 2026, identifies the management of natural resources, institutional weaknesses and economic exclusion as important factors in the continent's security challenges.

The document argues that competition for strategic resources, including natural gas and minerals, can aggravate tensions when local populations feel excluded from the benefits of exploitation.

The report recommends developing local value chains, creating employment opportunities, strengthening public institutions and ensuring greater participation of communities in decisions concerning natural resources.

It also calls on African governments to strengthen their presence in local communities and ensure that economic development contributes to peace and stability.

He added that citizens who trust public institutions and are willing to cooperate with the State are an essential part of community security.