Uganda: Nansana RDC Warns Residents Against Improper Waste Disposal, Threatens Prosecution

The Nansana Municipality Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Charles Lwanga, has warned residents against improper waste disposal, cautioning that those found violating sanitation regulations risk prosecution.

Lwanga issued the warning during a community clean-up exercise held in Kiwenda, Busukuma Division, as local authorities intensified efforts to improve sanitation and safeguard public health.

He expressed concern over residents who wait for designated community clean-up days to dispose of garbage accumulated in their homes instead of adopting proper waste management practices throughout the week.

Lwanga noted that such behaviour undermines sanitation efforts and exposes communities to preventable diseases.

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"Residents should not wait for community clean-up days to dispose of the garbage they have accumulated in their homes. Everyone has a responsibility to keep their surroundings clean at all times," Lwanga said.

He warned that authorities would take action against individuals who disregard sanitation guidelines, emphasising the importance of collective responsibility in maintaining a clean and healthy environment.

The exercise attracted officials from the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), schoolchildren and personnel from various security agencies, who joined residents in cleaning areas affected by poor sanitation.

Residents welcomed the initiative, commending the organisers for mobilising the community to address environmental challenges and promote healthier living conditions.

Meanwhile, Nansana Municipality Deputy Town Clerk, Hajjat Hadijah Ssengendo, applauded participants for responding positively to the call for community service.

She said the municipality would continue strengthening public awareness campaigns and encouraging residents to take responsibility for maintaining cleanliness in their neighbourhoods.

"We appreciate everyone who has participated in this exercise. We want residents to understand that keeping our communities clean is a shared responsibility that requires everyone's involvement," Ssengendo said.

Ssengendo further urged residents to embrace a culture of cleanliness beyond organised community activities, noting that sustained public participation is essential to improving sanitation across Nansana Municipality.

The clean-up campaign forms part of broader efforts by local authorities and environmental stakeholders to promote proper waste management, reduce environmental pollution and protect residents from diseases associated with poor sanitation.

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Authorities have urged households to dispose of waste responsibly and maintain clean surroundings at all times rather than relying solely on periodic community clean-up exercises.