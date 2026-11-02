Uganda: Government Launches E-Waste Management Campaign in Lira City

Government has launched an electronic waste (e-waste) management campaign in Lira City, selecting it among pilot urban councils expected to implement a new system of collecting and separating discarded electronic equipment from ordinary household waste.

The campaign was launched during the fourth National Cleaning Day celebrations in Lira City, with the aim of promoting responsible waste disposal, recycling and transforming waste into useful products.

Health Minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi, who represented the Prime Minister at the event, called on residents to embrace waste separation at the source by sorting electronic materials, plastics, grass and organic waste separately.

"We have launched the campaign of collecting e-waste. As you clean your environment and homes, let us identify electronic waste and separate it from other materials, including grass, plastics and organic waste," Dr Baryomunsi said.

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He revealed that the government was in advanced stages of developing arrangements to convert collected waste into useful products, including fertiliser and recycled plastics, through value addition initiatives.

Lira City Mayor Sam Atul said the city would partner with Lira University and the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance to implement the new e-waste management system.

"We are going to be among the pilot urban councils to manage the e-waste material. Together with Lira University, the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance has promised support to us as City Council and to Lira University to make sure that we adapt this new way and method of handling electronic waste," Mr Atul said.

He noted that the initiative would help address the growing challenge of electronic waste disposal while encouraging residents to adopt environmentally responsible practices.

Tadeo Atuhura, Communications Manager at the Microfinance Support Centre, emphasised the importance of proper waste management and cleanliness to both businesses and households, noting that a clean environment contributes to public health and economic productivity.

Atuhura said the campaign was particularly relevant to the centre because of its work with economically active communities through programmes such as Emyooga, which supports entrepreneurs across different sectors.

"We pride in health and wealth. You can be able to create wealth once you are healthy. Most of our circles, especially under Emyooga, include restaurant owners, salon operators, welders and carpenters. For these enterprises to operate well, they must be in a clean environment," he said.

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He added that poor health could undermine wealth creation when entrepreneurs are forced to divert money meant for investment and savings towards medical expenses.

Government Chief Whip Dr Jane Ruth Aceng also urged Lira City residents to maintain high sanitation standards as the city prepares to host continental football activities at Akii-Bua Stadium during the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

She stressed that proper sanitation would be essential in preventing diseases and maintaining a healthy population ahead of the continental tournament.

The National Cleaning Day celebrations brought together government officials, local leaders, businesses and residents to promote sanitation, environmental protection and responsible waste management.