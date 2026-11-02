Malawi: Egnat Katengeza Cleared of Murder Over Sister's Death, Khumbo Soko Says Trial Was a 'Hell'

A High Court judge in Lilongwe has cleared Egnat Katengeza of murdering her sister, Agnes, and the lawyer who defended her says the case should never have reached trial.

Prominent lawyer Khumbo Soko celebrated the verdict, saying he was relieved his client was free.

"If I am being honest, this case never made sense to me. I didn't see any evidence that moved the investigators to charge her with this very serious offence," he said.

Soko said Egnat had been put through a lengthy and painful trial for nothing.

"It's such a shame really that Egnat has had to go through the hell of a trial for nothing," he added.

The case shocked the nation when Agnes, a Network and Systems Administrator at the Reserve Bank of Malawi, was found dead in the boot of her Kia Sportage behind Gateway Mall in Lilongwe on September 24, 2023, a day after she reportedly went missing.

Prosecutors had alleged the killing was motivated by money linked to Agnes's pension, with Egnat named as her sole nominated beneficiary.

The State also relied on recovered electronic devices belonging to the dead woman and statements allegedly made by Amos Katengeza, Egnat's co-accused, to investigators.

The judge's full reasons for the acquittal were not available when the verdict was reported. The ruling does not say who killed Agnes, and it does not decide the position of Amos Katengeza.