Uganda: Busoga Medics Raise Alarm Over Rising Mental Health Cases Linked to Drug Abuse

Medical professionals in the Busoga sub-region are raising concerns over growing mental health challenges, particularly among young people, which they attribute to drug abuse and untreated depression.

The warning came at the conclusion of a health camp held in Mpumudde, Jinja City, organised by the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) in partnership with the Busoga Health Forum, the Ministry of Health and other implementing partners.

The in-charge of Mpumudde Health Centre IV, Dr Charles Wako, said that although HIV/AIDS cases remain a concern in urban centres, the growing burden of non-communicable diseases, particularly diabetes and mental health conditions, is increasingly worrying.

"Previously, out of every 10 people diagnosed at the facility, the numbers would be between one and two, but they are rising steadily," Wako said, referring to statistics from patients visiting the facility.

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He said the trend suggests that many people could be living with these conditions without knowing their health status because they do not seek medical attention or undergo regular screening.

Wako attributed the growing mental health challenges partly to drug abuse, particularly among young people, and depression arising from the difficulties people face in their daily lives.

"Depression can be treated, but the biggest challenge is that when people face problems, they sit back at home until they become mentally disturbed," he said.

He urged residents to embrace routine medical check-ups and seek early treatment to establish their health status, warning that cases of non-communicable diseases could continue to rise if people do not prioritise preventive healthcare.

Local leaders who attended the health camp echoed his concerns, observing that the number of people experiencing visible signs of severe mental distress in public places appears to be growing.

They noted that some individuals appear outwardly well but exhibit unusual behaviour, including talking to themselves, and called for urgent interventions to address the situation.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, IRA Chief Executive Officer Dr Sande Protazio said the health camp was part of the regulator's corporate social responsibility initiatives, noting that good health is essential to the insurance business.

"One cannot invest or provide services when unwell, so health is central to the business of insurance," Dr Protazio said.

He urged political leaders to mobilise residents to turn up in large numbers for similar health outreach activities, noting that partnerships with the private sector remain important because health facilities continue to face challenges, including inadequate supplies of medicines.

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Dr Protazio also challenged the Busoga Health Forum, which brings together more than 6,000 health practitioners, to explore community-based health insurance schemes.

He said partnering with insurance companies to develop affordable, small-scale health insurance products could help the forum extend healthcare services to more people, particularly given the supply constraints facing health facilities.

He further urged residents to reconsider the practice of setting aside money primarily for burial expenses and instead embrace insurance schemes that can help meet medical costs when they fall sick.